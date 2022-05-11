Celtics Center Robert Williams Out for Game 5 vs. Bucks

Celtics center Robert Williams will miss Game 5 vs. the Bucks due to left knee soreness, Boston coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday.

The center originally wasn’t expected to play during this year’s playoffs because of his surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee. However, Williams started in two games vs. the Nets in the Celtics’ round-one sweep.

Williams started the first three games of the conference semifinals series vs. the Bucks, finishing with an average of 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.7 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game.

Ahead of Game 4, the 24-year-old dealt with a flare up of swelling in his left knee. He was seen limping during parts of Game 3 on Saturday.

Udoka said Williams still dealt with some soreness on Wednesday, but the swelling is down. The team wants to be “extra cautious” with Williams since he’s still recovering from surgery, per The Boston Globe.

The series is currently tied at two games a piece ahead of Wednesday’s Game 5 in Boston.

Al Horford has been playing center in place of Williams during the playoffs. The 35-year-old has averaged 15.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game this postseason.

