Nets’ Sean Marks Shares Latest on Ben Simmons After Back Surgery

A week after the Nets announced Ben Simmons would undergo back surgery, general manager Sean Marks provided a positive update about the point guard.

Since the surgery, Simmons is “feeling the relief already, feeling great and he knows that, again goes back to the five months, he’s got a big build-up ahead of him to get ready and really contribute.”

The point guard did not play this season. He had been preparing to suit up for his new team after he was acquired in February as part of the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the 76ers,. There was speculation that Simmons would return to the court during Brooklyn’s first-round series against the Celtics, with Game 4 identified as a possible return date. The Nets wound up being swept in the series.

However, the point guard ultimately ruled himself out the day before. Simmons’s absence that game reportedly left many within the franchise “exasperated.” He had reportedly discussed having a “mental block” with the Nets in late April.

But still, the Nets are staying by his side. Marks said on Wednesday, “There’s a gaping hole and he fits some needs.”

