Nets Star Ben Simmons to Undergo Offseason Back Surgery

The first three months of the Ben Simmons experience in Brooklyn did not see the point guard suit up for the Nets at all. Now, his road back to the court has gotten considerably longer.

Simmons will undergo back surgery this week, the team announced Wednesday, and is expected to miss three to four months in recovery. That would put him back on the court around August or September, which puts his availability for training camp up in the air.

Leading up to and during the playoffs, there was speculation that Simmons would be able to return to action for Brooklyn’s first-round series against the Celtics. There were even reports that the three-time All-Star would make his Nets debut during Game 4, though that did not end up happening after Simmons ruled himself out the day before the game.

His absence from the lineup for Game 4 reportedly left many within the Nets organization “exasperated.” Now, though, it appears the back issue is serious enough for a more extensive procedure to be undertaken.

Simmons also reportedly discussed having a “mental block” during a meeting with Nets brass last week as he was going about his rehab. During the sit-down—which included Nets leadership and Simmons’s agent, Rich Paul—Simmons expressed his desire to remain with the Nets and work toward returning to the court.

That return will now be delayed even further. Simmons, who was acquired in February as part of the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the 76ers, has three years and $114 million left on his contract.

