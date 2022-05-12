Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins Provides Surgery Update for Ja Morant

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Wednesday point guard Ja Morant isn’t expected to undergo surgery on his right knee.

Morant is currently out of Memphis’s lineup with a bone bruise in his knee. He has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State.

Morant is doubtful to return in the 2022 playoffs. The Grizzlies claim Morant’s injury occurred during a controversial play by Warriors guard Jordan Poole, who grabbed Morant’s knee during a loose ball in the fourth quarter of Game 3. Poole was not disciplined for the play.

Memphis is still alive in its second-round matchup despite Morant’s absence. Golden State holds a 3–2 series lead after a blowout win for the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, with Game 6 set for Friday.

Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

