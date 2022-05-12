Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Tua Tagovailoa, Devin Booker and DJ Khaled on Today's SI Feed
Tua Tagovailoa, Devin Booker and DJ Khaled on Today's SI Feed

Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins Provides Surgery Update for Ja Morant

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Wednesday point guard Ja Morant isn’t expected to undergo surgery on his right knee.

Morant is currently out of Memphis’s lineup with a bone bruise in his knee. He has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State.

Morant is doubtful to return in the 2022 playoffs. The Grizzlies claim Morant’s injury occurred during a controversial play by Warriors guard Jordan Poole, who grabbed Morant’s knee during a loose ball in the fourth quarter of Game 3. Poole was not disciplined for the play.

Memphis is still alive in its second-round matchup despite Morant’s absence. Golden State holds a 3–2 series lead after a blowout win for the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, with Game 6 set for Friday. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 10 p.m. ET. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

YOU MAY LIKE

The helmet of the Green Bay Packers
NFL

Packers 2022 Schedule Has Reportedly Been Leaked

The full NFL 2022 schedules will be announced on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

By Madison Williams
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after scoring during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami.
Play
Betting

Heat-76ers, Suns-Mavericks Game 6 Bets Lines, Odds and Props

Bets and analysis for Thursday’s Game 6s as the top-seeded Heat look to claim the series against the 76ers and the No. 1 Suns aim to finish the Mavericks.

By Kyle Wood
nfl-sked
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Schedule Release: Love It? Hate it? Both?

The NFL had made schedule release day a spectacle, and fans seem torn.

By Jimmy Traina
Arch Manning
Play
College Football

Is There a Pecking Order of Favorites for Arch Manning?

In our first recruiting mailbag, we look at how official visits and a relaxed timeline make the race for Manning more compelling.

By John Garcia Jr.
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

MLB Hitters Are Not Living Up to Expectations

When perfect contact is no longer perfect, we must question all we think we know about baseball—especially the baseball.

By Emma Baccellieri
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) makes a pass during warmups before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

Source: Patriots to Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

The teams are expected to switch late-round draft picks in the deal.

By Madison Williams
nba-finals-trophy
NBA

NBA Introduces New Trophies for Eastern, Western Conference Finals

The East finals MVP will receive the Larry Bird Trophy, while the West finals MVP will receive the Magic Johnson Trophy.

By Associated Press
The Premier League season is winding down
Play
Soccer

The Premier League’s Key Remaining Races, Table Scenarios

Plenty in the Premier League is settled already, but there are still some season-defining games—ones that will have an impact on next season, too—in the home stretch.

By Avi Creditor