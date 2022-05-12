Skip to main content
Lakers Get Permission to Interview Kenny Atkinson for Coaching Vacancy, per Report

As the Lakers continue their search for their next head coach, the organization has added a new name to its list. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Warriors are allowing Los Angeles to interview assistant coach Kenny Atkinson for their head coach position.

Atkinson was a head coach once before, working with the Nets between 2016 and ’20. Despite a winning percentage below .400, Atkinson brought Brooklyn back to the playoffs after a brief rebuild.

After the Nets during the 2020 season, Atkinson spent a year as a Clippers assistant coach before jumping to Golden State this past offseason. He is also a candidate to become the Hornets head coach

The Lakers seem to be prioritizing prior experience for their next head coach. It has already been reported that Los Angeles has interviewed former NBA head coaches Terry Stotts and Mark Jackson, Los Angeles fired Frank Vogel after three years with the team following this season.

