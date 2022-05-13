76ers’ Danny Green Suffered Torn ACL on Thursday, per Report
76ers guard Danny Green reportedly tore his ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of Eastern Conference semifinals against Miami, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Green left the Thursday’s game with a reported left knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The three-time NBA champion suffered the injury in the first quarter of the game after 76ers center Joel Embiid fell on Green’s knee as he drove to the basket.
Green went down in pain and was carried off the floor to the locker room. The 34-year-old came off the bench for Philadelphia this season, averaging 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 62 games.
In the playoffs leading up to Game 6, Green averaged 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in all 11 of Philadelphia’s postseason games.
