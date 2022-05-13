Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Joel Embiid, Tyreek Hill and Taylor Lewan on Today's SI Feed
Joel Embiid, Tyreek Hill and Taylor Lewan on Today's SI Feed

76ers’ Danny Green Suffered Torn ACL on Thursday, per Report

76ers guard Danny Green reportedly tore his ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of Eastern Conference semifinals against Miami, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania

Green left the Thursday’s game with a reported left knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The three-time NBA champion suffered the injury in the first quarter of the game after 76ers center Joel Embiid fell on Green’s knee as he drove to the basket.

Green went down in pain and was carried off the floor to the locker room. The 34-year-old came off the bench for Philadelphia this season, averaging 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 62 games. 

In the playoffs leading up to Game 6, Green averaged 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in all 11 of Philadelphia’s postseason games. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NBA Coverage: 

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, go to All 76ers. 

Breaking
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

YOU MAY LIKE

May 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
Play
NBA

76ers’ Daryl Morey Gives Definitive Answer on Doc Rivers’s Job Status

Philadelphia's president says Rivers will return as Philadelphia's head coach.

By Wilton Jackson
Ben Simmons on the sidelines.
Play
Extra Mustard

Ben Simmons Sold $4.5 Million Mansion to Phillies Star, per Report

The Nets forward had owned the house for three years.

By Daniel Chavkin
Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris during warm ups before the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
High School

Chad Morris Resigns From Texas HS Coaching Job, per Reports

Morris led Allen to an 11-3 mark last season and posted nearly 175 wins as a preps coach in Texas.

By Wilton Jackson
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Jan Blachowicz of Poland punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in their UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Best Bets, Odds: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksander Rakić

Best bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, headlined by betting favorite Aleksander Rakić facing Jan Blachowicz.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku
Soccer

Lukaku in Damage Control on IG Over His Chelsea Future

The Chelsea striker’s agent reportedly wants to talk to incoming owner Todd Boehly about the Belgian star’s future.

By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers celebrates a victory with a fist pump.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Favorite NFL Season Win Total Wager

Now that the NFL schedule has been released, this is the time to play some win totals before the lines move.

By Frankie Taddeo
Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets.
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: Kyrie Irving Unlikely to Have Current Nike Deal Extended

His current contract is set to expire next year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 25, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
Play
NFL

Jerry Jeudy Released on Bond After Friday Court Hearing

The case is set to return to court on May 31.

By Wilton Jackson