Danny Green Leaves 76ers–Heat Game With Knee Injury

76ers guard Danny Green left Game 6 vs. Miami with a left knee injury and will not return, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. According to Wojnarowski, Green is expected to undergo an MRI on the knee to determine the extent, but there is reportedly concern that this is a major injury.

Green suffered the injury in the first quarter, when Joel Embiid fell into his knee while driving to the basket. Green was immediately down in pain and needed to be carried off the floor to get to the locker room. Video of the play is available here.

Green has been a bench player for the Sixers this year, playing in 62 games and recording 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. In the playoffs, however, he has played in all 11 games leading up to Game 6, averaging 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds a game.

He had played his way into the starting lineup for the playoffs, starting every game in the postseason so far. Additionally, his minutes had gone up in the playoffs, averaging over 28 minutes so far.

