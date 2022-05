The NBA conference finals start tonight with the Celtics taking on the Heat. The Warriors will take on the Mavericks in the West. Who will advance to the NBA Finals? Our staff makes its series predictions.

Miami Heat (1) vs. Boston Celtics (2)

Howard Beck: Celtics in 6

John Gonzalez: Celtics in 7

Jarrel Harris: Heat in 7

Chris Herring: Celtics in 6

Robin Lundberg: Celtics in 7

Chris Mannix: Celtics in 6

Ashley Nicole Moss: Heat in 7

Rohan Nadkarni: Celtics in 6

Ben Pickman: Celtics in 6

Michael Pina: Celtics in 6

Michael Shapiro: Celtics in 6

Elizabeth Swinton: Celtics in 6

Jeremy Woo: Heat in 7

Kyle Wood: Celtics in 6

Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors (3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4)

Howard Beck: Warriors in 7

John Gonzalez: Warriors in 6

Jarrel Harris: Warriors in 6

Chris Herring: Mavericks in 6

Robin Lundberg: Mavericks in 7

Chris Mannix: Warriors in 6

Ashley Nicole Moss: Warriors in 6

Rohan Nadkarni: Warriors in 6

Ben Pickman: Warriors in 6

Michael Pina: Mavericks in 6

Michael Shapiro: Mavericks in 7

Elizabeth Swinton: Warriors in 6

Jeremy Woo: Warriors in 7

Kyle Wood: Warriors in 7

More NBA Coverage: