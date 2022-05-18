Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Jimmy Butler Goes Off for 41 in Miami’s Game 1 Eastern Conference Finals Win Over Boston
Jimmy Butler Goes Off for 41 in Miami’s Game 1 Eastern Conference Finals Win Over Boston

Fast and Furious: Heat Use Speed to Slow Down Celtics

How Miami found success playing faster than normal in Game 1.

The Heat won Game 1 for myriad reasons, but one happens to matter more than the rest: They employ Jimmy Butler, who scored 41 points and attempted 18 free throws against a Celtics defense that needed key minutes from Payton Pritchard and Daniel Theis because Marcus Smart and Al Horford did not play. Boston looked predictably vulnerable in the fourth quarter, as Butler summoned Pritchard into one ball screen after another, a deliberate tactic that consistently manufactured quality looks.

For one night, that strategy was a solution. But, assuming Smart and Horford eventually recover from a foot sprain and health and safety protocols, Miami won’t be able to eat with it all series. Boston will get healthy and adjust its coverages. (Butler may still draw fouls and hit contested jump shots because that’s what great offensive players do, but they won’t come by way of him repeatedly asking Smart’s man to set a pick.)

The series opener wasn’t defined by that action, either; even in the middle of his own methodical onslaught, Butler made a curious decision with a 13-point lead and about five minutes left in the fourth quarter. After Jaylen Brown missed on a putback dunk try that sent Bam Adebayo sprawling to the floor, Max Strus grabbed the rebound and quickly tossed it to Butler, who hurried up the floor toward a couple backpedaling Celtics and, with 19 seconds on the shot clock, pulled up from the right elbow.

Considering time, score, how the floor was balanced and the success Butler had against Pritchard, it felt just a tad rushed. At the same time, pretty much every missed shot in Game 1 was used to sling shot an opportunity the other way. All night long, both teams adopted the same approach after every rebound and live-ball turnover: Run.

“We want to live like that,” Adebayo said after the game. “Coach doesn't want us to run plays.”

This isn’t some unique concept. It’s easier to score early in the shot clock against a scrambled opponent than one that’s had time to get organized. But in this series, offensive gameplans will be especially desperate to avoid the chore of having to execute against a set defense. The Heat and Celtics entered the conference finals with the postseason’s two most stout half-court groups. Boston finished the regular season ranked first and Miami was fifth.

Related: There have been only three games all season in which Boston had a higher transition frequency than on Tuesday night. The one time their transition frequency was higher off live rebounds came in Game 3 of the second round. The old adage about games needing to slow down in the playoffs was a lie in this series opener. The Celtics were relentless pushing the pace whenever Miami missed a shot. They speed-dribbled into the paint, ran drag screens and took quick threes.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Heat weren’t any different. Only 75.2% of their possessions came in the half-court, which is their seventh-lowest number of the season, and their transition frequency off a live rebound (36.7%) was only topped one time in these playoffs.

“You have two really good defenses and you’re looking for any kind of advantages in the margins,” Erik Spoelstra said after the game. “Whatever we’re saying, I guarantee they’re saying it. And they definitely did that to us in the first half.” (In the first two quarters, Boston added a whopping 17.9 points per 100 possessions to their offense in transition. They eventually finished at +12.2, which was their second-highest mark of the season.)

The emphasis on transition offense makes transition defense even more critical than it already is. There’s an inherent Catch-22 involved: both teams want to score at the rim, but every single time there’s a miss, the commitment to racing right back the other way is amplified. Watch how quickly the Heat respond when Grant Williams can’t convert on a tough drive into the paint:

Everything is connected, cyclical and mutually beneficial: made shots lead to a set defense which increases the chance of getting a stop and getting to score in transition, which leads to a set defense, etc. Butler’s trips to the foul line are a bonus for several reasons, one being that Miami’s opponents fall into a mud pit against a defense that has time to assemble off a made free-throw. (In the playoffs, the average offensive possession lasts 18.18 seconds after the Heat make a free throw, which is second only to the Jazz.)

“I've said it all year long, whenever we let our defense dictate our offense, we are a much better team,” Butler said after the game. “We get stops, we get into the open floor, we whip

that ball around to our shooters. That's the style of basketball we call ‘Miami Heat basketball’.

The Heat won’t get to pick on Pritchard all series. But regardless of who’s on the floor, they’ll look to speed the game up as much as they can, as will Boston. It’s here, in chaos, where an eventual trip to the Finals can be found. 

More NBA Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) moves the ball up court against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena.
Play
NBA

Butler’s Performance Helps Lift Heat to Victory in Game 1

Miami turned things around with a huge third quarter to defeat a short-handed Celtics squad.

By Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Play
Fantasy

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Fantasy Outlook

After Super Bowl run last season, offense will continue to thrive in 2022.

By Shawn Childs
May 4, 2022; Louisville, KY, USA; An exercise rider works Kentucky Derby entry Epicenter during morning workouts at Churchill Downs.
Play
Betting

Preakness Betting Profiles for Top Contenders, Value Long Shots

Kentucky Derby runner-Up Epicenter is the betting favorite among a strong field of nine in the 147th Preakness Stakes.

By Frankie Taddeo
dCOVrichstrike.LO2
Horse Racing

A Search for Family, a Love for Horses and How It Led to Horse Racing Immortality

Herbie Reed landed on a horse farm to escape a chaotic childhood. Eric Reed knew he wanted to follow his father’s lead. Together, after many trials and hardships, they made history.

By Pat Forde
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Play
NBA

The Warriors' Reign Is Not Over Yet

A strong pulse still beats in the NBA’s last remaining dynasty, and woe to anyone who doubts it.

By Howard Beck
Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers.
NFL

Mailbag: When Are the 49ers Going to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo?

Setting an over/under date for the 49ers to trade their injured quarterback. Plus, when the Cowboys may be back in the NFC championship, worst-to-first guesses and more.

By Albert Breer
US Soccer agrees to equal pay CBAs with the USMNT and USWNT
Play
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Reveals Historic Equal Pay CBAs With USMNT, USWNT

The landmark deal runs through 2028 and equalizes World Cup prize money from FIFA, which had been a big sticking point for the U.S. women in their negotiations.

By Brian Straus
People look at the draft lottery order after the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.
Play
NBA

Behind the Scenes of the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

For nearly four decades the lottery has been a big night on the NBA calendar. Here is how it all went down last night.

By Chris Mannix