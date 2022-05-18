Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Jimmy Butler Goes Off for 41 in Miami’s Game 1 Eastern Conference Finals Win Over Boston
Jimmy Butler Goes Off for 41 in Miami’s Game 1 Eastern Conference Finals Win Over Boston

Jimmy Butler Makes NBA Playoff History As Heat Take Game 1 vs. Celtics

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 41 points, and the Miami Heat turned things around with a huge third quarter on the way to beating the short-handed Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter. Butler had 17 alone in the third, outscoring the Celtics by himself over those 12 minutes.

Max Strus scored 11 and Bam Adebayo added 10 for Miami.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 for the Celtics, who were without starters Marcus Smart (foot) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols). Jaylen Brown added 24 for Boston, which got 18 apiece from Robert Williams III and Payton Pritchard.

Game 2 is Thursday.

Boston led by 13 in the first half and took a 62-54 lead into halftime. Whatever Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said during intermission clearly worked.

A 22-2 run was how Miami started the second half, the run punctuated by steals that led to baskets on three consecutive possessions. Strus had one, the next two by Butler pushed the lead out to 76-64, and the Heat were off and running.

The lead reached 96-76 when Herro was fouled on a 3-point try and made all three free throws early in the fourth.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Boston had a run left; a 10-0 spurt cut the deficit in half, and a 3-pointer from Tatum made it a nine-point game — outcome still very much in doubt — with 7:35 left.

But the Heat had a response. PJ Tucker answered Tatum’s 3 with one of his own. Brown then connected from deep to get Boston within single digits again, only to have that one answered by a 3 from Strus.

Some of the plans that both sides had for Game 1 were thrown away about 3 ½ hours before game time, when the Celtics revealed that Smart and Horford wouldn’t be playing. Smart’s absence was somewhat expected because of a mid-foot sprain he suffered in Game 7 of the East semifinals against Milwaukee on Sunday.

Horford’s absence, however, was a surprise.

He entered the league’s health and safety protocols Tuesday afternoon, which ruled him out of Game 1 and quite possibly could keep him out for multiple games going forward. And it’s not clear if any other Celtics could need testing.

“I’m honestly unsure about that as of now,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said pregame.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Miami Heat coverage, go to Inside The Heat. 

Breaking
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he respects peaceful protest in response to players potentially kneeling during the National Anthem.
Play
NBA

Silver: Increase in Fan Aggression Isn’t Correlated to Betting

The NBA commissioner believes the rise in fan aggression is “part of a larger societal issue.”

By Wilton Jackson
astros HR
Extra Mustard

Fan Catches Two Astros Home Runs in Same Inning

Talk about being in the right place at the right time (twice).

By Nick Selbe
Adam Silver and Brittney Griner
Play
WNBA

Adam Silver Addresses NBA’s Role in Helping Bring Griner Home

Silver: “Our number one priority is her health and safety, and making sure she gets out of Russia.”

By Nick Selbe
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) in 2020.
Play
NFL

Report: Tarik Cohen Ruptures Achilles On Instagram Live

The free agent hasn’t played since Week 3 of the 2020 season.

By Madison Williams
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley and NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum pose after Orlando Magic won the first pick during the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.
Play
NBA

NBA Mock Draft: Magic Win Lottery, Latest Projections

The 2022 NBA draft order is set and Orlando is on the clock. Here is The Crossover's latest projections.

By Jeremy Woo
A general view of the stage before the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.
Play
NBA

Magic Secure No. 1 Pick at 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Orlando landed the first pick, while the Thunder, Rockets and Kings also grabbed top-four spots.

By Wilton Jackson
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) pumps his fist as he heads back up court after hitting a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Report: Al Horford Out Game 1 vs. Heat, Could Miss Game 2

The center is out for Game 1 vs. Heat due to entering health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

By Madison Williams
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson adjusts his tie during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Watson Admits Massage Therapist Cried After Session, per Report

The quarterback faces 22 active civil lawsuits detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions.

By Madeline Coleman