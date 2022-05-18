Magic Secure No. 1 Pick at 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The Magic landed the top pick in the 2022 NBA draft Tuesday night after winning the league’s annual draft lottery.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith is the leads Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo’s Big Board.

Smith, who spent one season with the Tigers, averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists while shooting 42.9% from the field and 79.9% from the free-throw line. The 19-year-old scores efficiently, carries the ability to defend and switch on opposing defenders as well as strong instincts, which should bode him well at the next level.

Some of the other top prospects in this year’s draft class include Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Purdue’s Jaden Ivy and Iowa’s Keegan Murray.

While many are often worried about Holmgren’s frame, the 7-footer has the ability to protect the basket, handle the ball, make plays and space the floor, which has many teams excited about his future in the league.

Banchero, the 6'10" forward, showed inconsistency at times with the Blue Devils. However, his size, his production along with his superb passing skills will make him an asset at the NBA level.

Ivey is fast, strong and has a knack for putting pressure on defenses in transition.

Here are the 2022 NBA draft lottery results:

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

