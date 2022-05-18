Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
LeBron James, Josh Allen and Vince McMahon on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James, Josh Allen and Vince McMahon on Today's SI Feed

Magic Secure No. 1 Pick at 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The Magic landed the top pick in the 2022 NBA draft Tuesday night after winning the league’s annual draft lottery.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith is the leads Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo’s Big Board.  

Smith, who spent one season with the Tigers, averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists while shooting 42.9% from the field and 79.9% from the free-throw line. The 19-year-old scores efficiently, carries the ability to defend and switch on opposing defenders as well as strong instincts, which should bode him well at the next level.

Some of the other top prospects in this year’s draft class include Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo BancheroPurdue’s Jaden Ivy and Iowa’s Keegan Murray.

While many are often worried about Holmgren’s frame, the 7-footer has the ability to protect the basket, handle the ball, make plays and space the floor, which has many teams excited about his future in the league. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Banchero, the 6'10" forward, showed inconsistency at times with the Blue Devils. However, his size, his production along with his superb passing skills will make him an asset at the NBA level. 

Ivey is fast, strong and has a knack for putting pressure on defenses in transition.

Here are the 2022 NBA draft lottery results:

1.   Orlando Magic
2.   Oklahoma City Thunder 
3.   Houston Rockets
4.   Sacramento Kings
5.   Detroit Pistons 
6.   Indiana Pacers
7.   Portland Trail Blazers 
8.  New Orleans Pelicans 
9.  San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards   
11.  New York Knicks 
12. Oklahoma City Thunder 
13. Charlotte Hornets 
14. Cleveland Cavaliers 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings

YOU MAY LIKE

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) pumps his fist as he heads back up court after hitting a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Report: Al Horford Out Game 1 vs. Heat, Could Miss Game 2

The center is out for Game 1 vs. Heat due to entering health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

By Madison Williams
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson adjusts his tie during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Watson Admits Massage Therapist Cried After Session, per Report

The quarterback faces 22 active civil lawsuits detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions.

By Madeline Coleman
patrick beverley
NBA

NBA Considering New In-Season Tournament, per Report

With the play-in tournament for the playoffs here to stay, the NBA is looking to add another new competition format.

By Nick Selbe
xfl pylon
Play
NFL

XFL Announces ESPN, ABC Will Have Broadcasting Rights

All 43 games will be aired and distributed across ABC, ESPN and FX.

By Wilton Jackson
Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis (31) and Jonathan Ogden (75) in action against the Oakland Raiders during the 2000-01 AFC Championship game.
NFL

ESPN Producing 30 for 30 About Ravens’ 2000–01 Season

The team appeared in its first postseason in franchise history, and ended up winning the Super Bowl title in 2001.

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher J.C. Mejia (36)
MLB

Brewers RP Mejia Suspended 80 Games for Positive PED Test

J.C. Mejia had made two appearances for Milwaukee this year after being acquired from Cleveland during the offseason.

By Associated Press
Nike soccer ball.
Play
High School

Report: California Sisters Become First HS Students to Sign Nike NIL Deal

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson have reportedly signed deals with the sports brand.

By Wilton Jackson
matt harvey
MLB

MLB Suspends Matt Harvey 60 Games for Violating Joint Drug Program

The suspension comes after Harvey testified in the Eric Kay trial that he supplied Tyler Skaggs with opioids while the two were teammates.

By Nick Selbe