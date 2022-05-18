The NBA announced Wednesday it has fined Dallas $50,000 for violating league rules regarding bench decorum after the Mavericks’ 123-90 win against the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

On several instances during the blowout, multiple Dallas players and staff members stood on the floor for an unnecessary amount of time, per the league.

The league's fine for the Mavericks also reflects previous violations of the team's bench decorum throughout this year's playoffs.

Dallas defeated Phoenix in the series, and will face Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday.

Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

