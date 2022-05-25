The Lakers reportedly interviewed former Blazers coach Terry Stotts on Tuesday for their coaching vacancy, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham will be interviewed by the Lakers soon, per Wojnarowski.

These three coaches were reportedly named the three finalists for the job just last week. They are also still in the running for the Hornets head coaching position.

This all comes after the Lakers fired Frank Vogel in April after the 2021–22 season. He helped the Lakers to an NBA championship title in 2019–2020. However, the team struggled last year, missing the playoffs and finishing with a 33–49 record.

Stotts has worked as a head coach for three different teams. He led the Hawks from 2002–04, Bucks from 2005–07 and most recently the Trail Blazers from 2012–21. During his tenure in Portland, he helped lead the Blazers to 402 wins, eight playoff appearances and a Western Conference finals trip in 2019.

The 64-year-old has also worked as an assistant coach for the Sonics, Bucks, Warriors and Mavericks.



It’s unclear when the Lakers will make an official decision about who will take over the organization as the head coach for next season. Whoever takes over will be the fifth new head coach of the organization since 2013.

