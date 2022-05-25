Tyler Herro Will Not Play for Heat in Game 5 vs. Celtics

Miami announced Tyler Herro will not play Wednesday when the Heat face the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a groin injury he suffered in Game 3.

The NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year also missed Game 4 of the series Monday when the Celtics defeated the Heat, 102-82, at TD Garden.

Herro has been away from the court since 8:11 mark of the fourth quarter in Game 3 of the series Saturday. Entering Monday, Miami was looking to secure a 3-1 advantage before returning home.

Instead, the Heat will be without Herro as they aim to take a 3-2 lead in the series. This season, Herro has shot nearly 45% from the floor and averaged a career-high 20.7 points per game.

However, in the playoffs, his numbers have declined. Currently, he is averaging 13.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.3% from the floor.

Game 5 between the Heat and the Celtics is slated to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

