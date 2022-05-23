Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Stephen Curry, George Kittle and Drake on Today's SI Feed
Stephen Curry, George Kittle and Drake on Today's SI Feed

Heat Guard Tyler Herro to Miss Game 4 Due to Groin Injury

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro will miss the Heat’s Game 4 tilt on Monday night against the Celtics due to a groin injury, per to a release from the team.

Herro did not play in the final 8:11 of the fourth quarter on Saturday. When asked after the game if Herro was available to return, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave a diplomatic answer.

“It depends on who you ask. If you ask Tyler, yes. And the trainers didn’t say definitely no.”

The loss of Herro to injury is a crucial one for the Heat, who are looking to take a 3–1 series lead back to Miami with a win Monday night against the Celtics.

Watch NBA games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Herro has emerged as a key cog in the rotation for Miami this season, as he shot nearly 45% from the floor while averaging a career-high 20.7 points en route to his first Sixth Man of the Year award.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Thus far in the playoffs, Herro’s numbers have dippled slightly, but he has still been effective. He’s averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on 41.3% shooting. 

Game 4 between the Heat and Celtics is slated to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. CT. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Miami Heat coverage, go to Inside the Heat

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jimbo Fisher coaching Texas A&M.
Play
College Football

Fisher Says He Hasn’t Spoken to Saban Since NIL Comments

Fisher also criticized social media and reporters for perpetuating inaccurate information about Texas A&M and its NIL deals.

By Joseph Salvador
Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with players before visiting the site of the deadly Tops shooting.
NFL

Bills Players Paying for Funeral of Buffalo Shooting Victim

The Bills are doing their part to help the Buffalo community heal.

By Mike McDaniel
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

Heat-Celtics Game 4 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics.

By Kyle Wood
Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Najee Harris Looks to Build on Rookie Success

But how will change at QB affect Pittsburgh’s pass catchers?

By Shawn Childs
Charles Barkley
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley vs. Stephen A. Smith: Who Had the Best Entrance?

Both made epic entrances to their latest pregame shows.

By Jimmy Traina
Diontae Johnson warming up with the Steelers.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Diontae Johnson

Change at QB could hurt Johnson’s production.

By Shawn Childs
May 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson (1) greets guard Luka Doncic (77) as Doncic comes out of the game against the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Theo Pinson Refuses to Change Shirt, Causes Stir

Dallas‘s forward wore the same color as the Warriors for two straight games on the bench.

By Mike McDaniel
Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Najee Harris

After a productive rookie season, the Steelers running back looks to make more explosive plays.

By Shawn Childs