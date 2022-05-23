Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro will miss the Heat’s Game 4 tilt on Monday night against the Celtics due to a groin injury, per to a release from the team.

Herro did not play in the final 8:11 of the fourth quarter on Saturday. When asked after the game if Herro was available to return, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave a diplomatic answer.

“It depends on who you ask. If you ask Tyler, yes. And the trainers didn’t say definitely no.”

The loss of Herro to injury is a crucial one for the Heat, who are looking to take a 3–1 series lead back to Miami with a win Monday night against the Celtics.

Herro has emerged as a key cog in the rotation for Miami this season, as he shot nearly 45% from the floor while averaging a career-high 20.7 points en route to his first Sixth Man of the Year award.

Thus far in the playoffs, Herro’s numbers have dippled slightly, but he has still been effective. He’s averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on 41.3% shooting.

Game 4 between the Heat and Celtics is slated to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. CT.

