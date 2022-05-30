Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Celtics Reach NBA Finals After Holding Off Heat in Game 7

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each added 24 and the Boston Celtics held off a frantic rally in the final seconds to beat the Miami Heat 100-96 on Sunday night and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Al Horford added 14 rebounds for the Celtics, who never trailed on the way to pulling off a Game 7 win on the road — and not including the bubble, that was the first such victory for the storied franchise since beating Milwaukee for the 1974 NBA title.

Next up for Boston: the Golden State Warriors in a series that starts Thursday in San Francisco.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Jimmy Butler, who willed Miami into Game 7 by scoring 47 points on Friday in Boston, led the Heat with 35 points in what became their season finale. Bam Adebayo added 25 for the Heat, who were down 11 with under 3 minutes to go before trying one last rally.

An 9-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Max Strus with 51 seconds left, got the Heat within 98-96. They had a chance for the lead with about 17 seconds to go when Butler tried a 3-pointer from the right wing, but it missed — and the Celtics escaped.

Boston forced the Heat into nine consecutive misses during a crucial stretch of the fourth quarter, using that stretch to turn an 82-79 lead into a 90-79 edge — and the Celtics, who had lost each of their last four trips to the East finals, found a way to hold on.

Kyle Lowry scored 15 for the Heat. Grant Williams finished with 11 for the Celtics.

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Miami Heat
Miami Heat

YOU MAY LIKE

Hudson Valley Renegades, from left, Josh Breaux and Anthony Seigler talk before Thursday’s game versus the Wilmington Blue Rock.
MLB

Yankees Prospect Celebrates Early, Gets Embarrassed

Former first-round pick Anthony Seigler thought he’d hit a home run. He had not.

By Joseph Salvador
Tyler Herro for the Miami Heat.
NBA

Report: Tyler Herro Expected to Play in Game 7 vs. Celtics

The Sixth Man of the Year has not played since Game 3 due to a groin injury.

By Mike McDaniel
Jimmie Johnson hits the wall in the second turn late in the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.
Racing

Jimmie Johnson’s First Indy 500 Ends in Crash (Video)

The NASCAR legend and IndyCar rookie crashed with six laps to go on Sunday.

By Joseph Salvador
Head coach of the Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr.
NBA

Steve Kerr Says He Supports Gabe Kapler’s National Anthem Protest

The Warriors coach has no issues with how the Giants manager is choosing to express his thoughts.

By Daniel Chavkin
Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (middle) stands at third base with Giants third base coach Mark Hallberg (91) against the Cincinnati Reds.
Extra Mustard

Here’s the GIF That Joc Pederson Says Ticked Off Tommy Pham Last Year

Pham was’t amused by Pederson’s jokes.

By Joseph Salvador
udonis haslem dwight howard
NBA

Udonis Haslem Says Draymond Green ‘Broke the Code’

The Heat veteran was not happy with the Warriors forward after he said he believed Golden State would play Boston in the NBA Finals.

By Mike McDaniel
May 29, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) at the net after their match on day eight of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros.
Tennis

Nadal Wins Five-Set Thriller, Advances to French Open Quarterfinals

Nadal will face rival Novak Djokovic in Tuesday’s French Open quarterfinal.

By Associated Press
May 29, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson (8) of Sweden celebrates in victory lane with milk after he wins the 106th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Racing

Former F1 Driver Marcus Ericsson Wins Indy 500

The former F1 driver won Chip Ganassi Racing another title at the prestigious event.

By Associated Press