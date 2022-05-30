Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

NBA Twitter Reacts to Wild Final Minutes, Jimmy Butler’s Last Shot in Game 7

During Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics led the Heat throughout its entirety. And with 1:24 to go, Boston had a cozy 98–89 lead over Miami and it appeared they’d coast to an NBA Finals appearance. But it didn’t exactly work out that way. 

The Celtics had a near-epic collapse and the Heat when on an epic run in the game’s final moments. Six consecutive fruitless possessions by Boston, including five missed shots by Marcus Smart, and some tough shots by the Heat made it look like Miami was going to steal Game 7 and the series in South Beach. 

But Miami’s 11–0 run came to an end after Jimmy Butler opted not to drive against Al Horford in transition and instead launched a pull-up three-pointer with 16 seconds to go. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Horford grabbed the board and that was pretty much it for Miami’s season after Smart hit two free throws. Butler finished with 35 points and played in every second of the game. Here are the best reactions from NBA Twitter on the finish and Butler’s shot attempt. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford (42) celebrate after the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena.
NBA

Celtics Reach NBA Finals After Holding Off Heat in Game 7

Boston held off a frantic rally from Miami in the final seconds to reach the NBA finals for the first time since 2010.

By Associated Press
Hudson Valley Renegades, from left, Josh Breaux and Anthony Seigler talk before Thursday’s game versus the Wilmington Blue Rock.
MLB

Yankees Prospect Celebrates Early, Gets Embarrassed

Former first-round pick Anthony Seigler thought he’d hit a home run. He had not.

By Joseph Salvador
Tyler Herro for the Miami Heat.
NBA

Report: Tyler Herro Expected to Play in Game 7 vs. Celtics

The Sixth Man of the Year has not played since Game 3 due to a groin injury.

By Mike McDaniel
Jimmie Johnson hits the wall in the second turn late in the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.
Racing

Jimmie Johnson’s First Indy 500 Ends in Crash (Video)

The NASCAR legend and IndyCar rookie crashed with six laps to go on Sunday.

By Joseph Salvador
Head coach of the Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr.
NBA

Steve Kerr Says He Supports Gabe Kapler’s National Anthem Protest

The Warriors coach has no issues with how the Giants manager is choosing to express his thoughts.

By Daniel Chavkin
Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (middle) stands at third base with Giants third base coach Mark Hallberg (91) against the Cincinnati Reds.
Extra Mustard

Here’s the GIF That Joc Pederson Says Ticked Off Tommy Pham Last Year

Pham was’t amused by Pederson’s jokes.

By Joseph Salvador
udonis haslem dwight howard
NBA

Udonis Haslem Says Draymond Green ‘Broke the Code’

The Heat veteran was not happy with the Warriors forward after he said he believed Golden State would play Boston in the NBA Finals.

By Mike McDaniel
May 29, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) at the net after their match on day eight of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros.
Tennis

Nadal Wins Five-Set Thriller, Advances to French Open Quarterfinals

Nadal will face rival Novak Djokovic in Tuesday’s French Open quarterfinal.

By Associated Press