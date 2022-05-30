During Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics led the Heat throughout its entirety. And with 1:24 to go, Boston had a cozy 98–89 lead over Miami and it appeared they’d coast to an NBA Finals appearance. But it didn’t exactly work out that way.

The Celtics had a near-epic collapse and the Heat when on an epic run in the game’s final moments. Six consecutive fruitless possessions by Boston, including five missed shots by Marcus Smart, and some tough shots by the Heat made it look like Miami was going to steal Game 7 and the series in South Beach.

But Miami’s 11–0 run came to an end after Jimmy Butler opted not to drive against Al Horford in transition and instead launched a pull-up three-pointer with 16 seconds to go.

Horford grabbed the board and that was pretty much it for Miami’s season after Smart hit two free throws. Butler finished with 35 points and played in every second of the game. Here are the best reactions from NBA Twitter on the finish and Butler’s shot attempt.

