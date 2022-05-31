Skip to main content
Joel Embiid Undergoes Thumb Surgery, Should Be Ready for Training Camp

76ers star Joel Embiid underwent successful surgery on his right thumb and his left index finger Monday, the team announced. Neither procedure will impact Embiid’s availability for training camp.

The star center dealt with several injuries during his team’s postseason run including an orbital fracture, but he played through the pain. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, it wasn’t enough and the team lost to Miami in six games during the second round of the playoffs. 

Embiid is coming off the best season of his career after he led the league in scoring at 30.6 points per game and was second in MVP voting. The 28-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best players in the NBA, though injuries have continued to hinder his career. 

This past season he appeared in 68 regular season games, the most since he was drafted in 2014. 

Philadelphia 76ers

