Adidas Is Relaunching Gilbert Arenas’s Signature Shoe

Gilbert Arenas isn’t making a return to the NBA anytime soon, but the former Wizards star appears to be back in the sneaker game.

Adidas will relaunch Arenas’s signature “Gil Zero” shoe in June, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula. The new sneaker will have upgraded cushioning, and be rebranded as “Agent Gil.”

The original Gil Zero was unveiled in 2006, the height of Arenas’s NBA career. He posted a career-high 29.3 points per game in 2005—06, the second of three straight All-Star appearances. Arenas logged 11 NBA seasons in total, additionally playing for Golden State, Orlando and Memphis.

NBA stars such as Zach LaVine have worn the Gil Zero in previous seasons. Perhaps Arenas’s NBA shoe will be featured on courts across the league next season.

