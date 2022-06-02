Nike founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky reportedly made a more than $2 billion written offer to buy the Trail Blazers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The discussions are ongoing, but a sale has not been made official yet.

The Trail Blazers currently are owned by the Paul B. Allen Trust, in honor of the now deceased co-founder of Microsoft. Allen took over ownership of the team in 1988. He also took over the Seahawks in 1997 and the Seattle Sounders of the MLS in 2009. The trust is led by his sister Jody Allen.

The expectation is that the team will be sold soon, as Allen’s will expressed that his trust, which has billions in assets, must be used towards “passion projects” instead of funding the sports teams.

The Trail Blazers finished 13th in the Western Conference with a 27–55 record in the 2021–22 season. There is speculation that Damian Lillard will be traded before the next season, but the six-time All-Star has previously said that he wants to stay with the team.

Originally born in Portland, Knight was ranked the 27th richest person in the world on Forbes’ 2022 list. His net worth is around $47.3 billion. He no longer sits as the active chairman and CEO of Nike.

Nike headquarters are located in Beaverton, Ore., leading to speculation that Knight’s participation in the bid could possibly be an attempt to keep the Trail Blazers in Portland.

Smolinisky became a part owner of the Dodgers and Dodgers Stadium back in 2019, joining other co-owners Mark Walter, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Peter Guber, Stan Kasten, Bobby Patton, Todd Boehly and Billie Jean King. Smolinisky works as an investor and entrepreneur in Los Angeles.

