Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
The U.S. Government Now Considers Brittney Griner "Wrongfully Detained" By The Russian Government
The U.S. Government Now Considers Brittney Griner "Wrongfully Detained" By The Russian Government

Celtics Sport ‘We Are BG’ Shirts in Support of Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days, and players, coaches and teams across the country continue to find ways to support the WNBA star, the latest being the Celtics. 

Boston wore black and orange “We Are BG” shirts ahead of Saturday’s practice, a day before Game 2 of the NBA Finals. On the back was a QR code, which led to a Change.org petition—“Secure Brittney Griner’s Swift and Safe Return to the U​.​S.”

“The shirts were super important because not only showing our support for our sister that’s wrongfully detained over in Russia, Brittney Griner,” said Celtics forward Grant Williams, per Mass Live. “We just wanted to show that togetherness and love that we have throughout not only the NBA but the WNBA. She’s been a vital part of the WNBA for years past, college and in the amount of impact she’s had on young female athletes.”

As of 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, more than 244,000 signatures are on the petition. It reads, “White House and Biden Administration, we ask that you take action today – doing whatever is necessary – to bring Brittney Griner home swiftly and safely,”

Jaylen Brown said during his media availability, “As a collective, we wanted to come out and show our support for Brittney Griner. She’s been over there for an extended amount of time, and we feel like enough is enough.”

The seven-time All-Star was arrested on Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport where Russian officials said they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. According to the customs service statement, a criminal case involving Griner “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

As of May 3, the U.S government has classified Griner’s arrest as “wrongfully detainment.” Meanwhile, the U.S State Department has called getting the two-time Olympic gold medalist back on U.S. soil a “top priority,” though Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, is hoping to see additional action taken to get her wife home. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed Brittney Griner’s detainment ahead of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, saying in part, “I will only say we are working in lockstep with the U.S. government and outside experts on trying to expedite her release in any way we can.”

Griner is able to receive and respond to letters and emails from WNBA players during her detainment, per the Associated Press

Williams said he coordinated with both players associations to overnight the shirts to the players, adding, “We just wanted to do that as a team. It was one of those things where no one questioned it. Everyone said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Everyone put the shirt on immediately when we got them, fresh off the box. They were ironed and good to go. So we wanted to show that love and support.”

Jayson Tatum discussed getting to know Griner while they represented the 2020 United States men’s and women’s national teams, saying, “She just enlightens the entire room with her personality.”

“It’s extremely tough seeing what she’s going through. I know everybody sees and feels that, and obviously we’re all together in support trying to bring her back to her family and things like that. Yeah, wearing those shirts today in support of her.”

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Coco Gauff (USA) with the finalist plate after the women's final match against Iga Swiatek (POL).
Tennis

Coco Gauff Shares Optimistic Message After French Open Final Loss

The 18-year-old tennis star will also play in the women’s doubles final on Sunday at the French Open.

By Madison Williams
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady of the Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win.
NFL

Report: Buccaneers Optimistic Rob Gronkowski Will Return

The superstar tight end has not made an official decision on the 2022 season.

By Dan Lyons
Close up of Washington Nationals starting pitcher Evan Lee’s hat
Play
MLB

D.C. Sports Teams Announce Donation to Everytown for Gun Safety

Additionally, the sports teams from the area wore orange shirts in honor of the Gun Violence Prevention Movement.

By Madison Williams
Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) looks out from the dugout during a game.
MLB

Report: Mets’ Max Scherzer Bitten By Dog on Throwing Hand

New York’s bizarre injury week continues.

By Zach Koons
Colombian singer Shakira blows a kiss next to her longtime boyfriend Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique while watching the Davis Cup final in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 24, 2019.
Extra Mustard

Shakira Announces Split From Barcelona Star Gerard Pique

The couple dated for 11 years and have two children together.

By Madison Williams
Cetlics’ Jaylen Brown shoots over Warriors’ Draymond Green in the NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

How the Warriors Can Slow Down the Celtics’ Flamethrowing Offense

After the Finals opener saw Boston’s efficient attack run smoothly, Golden State’s defensive priorities need a close look heading into Game 2.

By Michael Pina
An overhead view of the Celtics logo on the parquet floor at center court before a game.
Extra Mustard

Maxwell Trolls Worthy As Celtics Play for Record 18th Title

The Boston legend is pulling for the city’s NBA franchise to win championship No. 18.

By Zach Koons
New York Yankees left fielder Miguel Andujar (41)
MLB

Report: Yankees’ Miguel Andujar Has Requested Trade

The 27-year-old was sent to the Triple A team after Friday night’s game vs. the Tigers.

By Madison Williams