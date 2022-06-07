Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Kyrie Irving Expected to Re-Sign With Nets, per Report

Kyrie Irving is coming off one of the most controversial and turbulent seasons in recent NBA memory, but it appears his team doesn’t want him going anywhere.

Brooklyn is likely going to sign Irving to a new deal this summer instead of letting him enter free agency next year, according to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

Irving has until the June 29 deadline to decide if he wants to opt out of the last year of his contract so that he can enter free agency in the summer of 2023 but it appears he will instead sign an extension with Brooklyn. When the topic of Irving’s status with the team long-term was raised in May, Nets general manager Sean Marks remained non-committal to re-signing the seven-time All Star. 

“It’d be unfair for me to comment on how it looks with us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own,” Marks said in May. “So he has to look at what he’s going to do with his player option. We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball, and be available.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Irving only played in 29 games this season because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. New York City mayor Eric Adams issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October, requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor arenas, which prevented him from playing in home games. But nearly three months later, the Nets bent the rules for Irving, bringing him back as a part-time player “for games and practices in which he was eligible to participate” in January.

Irving eventually returned as a full-time player on March 27 after Adams announced that proof of COVID-19 vaccination was no longer required by private workers, including professional athletes and entertainers. Brooklyn’s season ended with a sweep in the first round at the hands of the Celtics. 

Irving has stated on several occasions he’s committed to the Nets and wants to stay there but it was more of a question if the franchise was willing to commit to him. It appears a deal will likely get done. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell watches warmups before a game against the North Carolina Courage.
Soccer

Pride Place Coaches on Leave Amid Misconduct Investigation

Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene will temporarily be away from the team pending the results of the investigation.

By Zach Koons
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10)
Play
Fantasy

Los Angeles Chargers 2022 Fantasy Outlook

Scoring shouldn’t be a problem for this high-powered offense.

By Shawn Childs
Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer watches the team during a practice session.
College Basketball

Duke Hires Former Nike Executive Rachel Baker As General Manager

She spent eight years at Nike and a year in the NBA, where she led initiatives for marketing.

By Joseph Salvador
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Keenan Allen 2022 Fantasy Projections: Consistent Production

Allen will post good numbers in the Chargers’ offense, but should he be your No. 1 fantasy WR?

By Shawn Childs
Austin Ekeler points to the crowd and smiles after a victory over the Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Austin Ekeler 2022 Fantasy Projections: Lofty Expectations

Passing game production makes Ekeler a top all-purpose back.

By Shawn Childs
Dec 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gestures at the line against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Justin Herbert 2022 Fantasy Projections: In the QB1 Discussion

Entering his third NFL season, Chargers QB is a fantasy superstar.

By Shawn Childs
Avalanche players celebrate after an overtime game-winning goal
Play
NHL

SI:AM | The Avs Still Look Like the Stanley Cup Favorites

They made quick work of the Oilers and will await the winner of the Rangers-Lightning series.

By Dan Gartland
080065393
Play
MLB

‘That B---- Was Special’: Rickey Henderson’s Days As a Made Guy

In his new biography of the itinerant speedster, author Howard Bryant captures Henderson’s last cocksure days—a final act like only Rickey could write.

By Howard Bryant