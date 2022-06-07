Kyrie Irving Expected to Re-Sign With Nets, per Report

Kyrie Irving is coming off one of the most controversial and turbulent seasons in recent NBA memory, but it appears his team doesn’t want him going anywhere.

Brooklyn is likely going to sign Irving to a new deal this summer instead of letting him enter free agency next year, according to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

Irving has until the June 29 deadline to decide if he wants to opt out of the last year of his contract so that he can enter free agency in the summer of 2023 but it appears he will instead sign an extension with Brooklyn. When the topic of Irving’s status with the team long-term was raised in May, Nets general manager Sean Marks remained non-committal to re-signing the seven-time All Star.

“It’d be unfair for me to comment on how it looks with us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own,” Marks said in May. “So he has to look at what he’s going to do with his player option. We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball, and be available.”

Irving only played in 29 games this season because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. New York City mayor Eric Adams issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October, requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor arenas, which prevented him from playing in home games. But nearly three months later, the Nets bent the rules for Irving, bringing him back as a part-time player “for games and practices in which he was eligible to participate” in January.

Irving eventually returned as a full-time player on March 27 after Adams announced that proof of COVID-19 vaccination was no longer required by private workers, including professional athletes and entertainers. Brooklyn’s season ended with a sweep in the first round at the hands of the Celtics.

Irving has stated on several occasions he’s committed to the Nets and wants to stay there but it was more of a question if the franchise was willing to commit to him. It appears a deal will likely get done.

