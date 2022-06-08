LeBron James Family Foundation Announces Medical Facility for Akron

A new medical facility is coming to Akron, Ohio courtesy of the town’s NBA legend.

The LeBron James Family Foundation announced plans for the multimillion-dollar I Promise HealthQuarters, which will offer medical, dental, mental health and optometry services as well as an on-site lab and a pharmacy.

But these aren’t just offered to the I Promise students—the services are for the entire community.

The project is slated to open in 2023 across from the foundation’s House Three Thirty, which aids with financial literacy and provides job training. The foundation included in the announcement that I Promise Healthquarters would partner with AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Coleman Health Services and Peg’s Foundation.

“Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families—and further heightened by the pandemic—so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof,” Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, said in a statement, per cleveland.com. “Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy.”