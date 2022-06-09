Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Celtics Dominate Warriors in the Paint to take Game 3 of the NBA Finals 116-100
Celtics Dominate Warriors in the Paint to take Game 3 of the NBA Finals 116-100

The Marcus Smart Experience Is in Full Effect

Boston’s longest-tenured player did it all in Game 3.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals boiled the Marcus Smart experience down to its purest form. His impact, for better and worse, was singular, with a blend of tough shot-making, furious on- and off-ball defense, reckless jump passes and curious decisions that ultimately helped elevate the Celtics to a 2-1 series lead.

It was in so many ways a quintessential performance from Boston’s longest-tenured player, a ball of deliberate energy whose impact on any given possession transcends analytical quantification. He finished with a quiet albeit critical 24 points (on 17 shots), three threes, seven rebounds and five assists. He was +19 on the court and Boston was -3 when he sat. (The only Celtic with a more favorable plus/minus net differential was Rob Williams III; Boston’s defensive rating in the nine minutes Smart sat was an atrocious 118.2.)

He also had five turnovers. Four of them were live-ball off passes that, if we’re being generous, can be described as “extremely poor”:

But he also took and made some of the biggest shots of the game. One came with 3:11 in the third quarter, moments after Steph Curry scored eight points in about 45 seconds to give Golden State its first lead of the night. Smart caught a pass out of a Jayson Tatum-Rob Williams III pick-and-roll, squared his shoulders and canned a go-ahead three. Boston was starting to unravel before that shot. Sometimes Smart exacerbates their problems trying to dig them out. On Wednesday night “it was just be poised. Just stay calm,” he said after the win. “If I didn't stay as poised and calm … it would have been a snowball effect for us.”

On a play where the Warriors threw two on Tatum to protect Curry on a switch, Smart banked in a three over Gary Payton II early in the fourth quarter, with the shot-clock winding down, to make a two-possession game a three-possession game. A few minutes later, nursing an 11-point lead, Smart exercised the type of patience Boston’s offense is often desperate for. Instead of pulling up in transition, he pumped the brakes and let Tatum isolate in a clear mismatch against Otto Porter Jr. When Curry helped off Smart in the strong-side corner, Tatum kicked it out for the open three.

The Celtics are a lot harder to take down when Smart is a threat to score, but when he’s dialed in everywhere else, dominating the margins and fortifying the best halfcourt defense NBA basketball has seen in quite some time, Boston feels unbeatable. On what may end up being the most important play of the game, Smart took advantage of every Warrior momentarily forgetting he existed by crashing the offensive glass and instigating the six-car pileup that led to Green’s sixth foul and Curry’s foot injury.

It’s fine to quibble with his Defensive Player of the Year win. Smart doesn’t protect the rim and can’t function in the same way some bigs do. But watch the possession below and then name as many players who are as intelligent, quick and versatile enough to do what he does.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

To start, Smart picks Curry up at the logo, something he regularly does that well over half the league’s guards simply can’t/won’t. Then he points out a switch on Curry’s pass to Draymond Green and pressures the ball. When Green hits Klay Thompson coming off a screen on the weakside, Smart darts to the nail to contest Thompson’s pull up, forcing a pass back out to Green. From there, he hops back out to cover the ball as every other Celtic takes away Golden State’s movement. When Andrew Wiggins finally gets it from Green with six on the shot clock, Smart makes the switch and burrows inside his jersey, forcing a desperation leaner that misses the rim entirely. These are the plays within the play that are required to beat the Warriors.

As he’s done throughout this series and Boston’s entire playoff run, Smart executed on defense. He switched under screens to prevent free slips to the rim. He fought over screens and barrelled through them when the action called for him to stay attached to the ball. Here he basically teleports around Kevon Looney to take Jordan Poole (who isn’t handling the physicality of this series very well) out of the play. You can see how rushed Poole feels, knowing he has a split-second to release a shot with Smart on his trail.

Back to offense for a moment. All series long, the Warriors haven’t had too much of an issue getting around the wide pin-downs for Tatum that trigger Boston’s offense. Picks like this, though, are a different story.

“It might seem like a part of the game that is overlooked, but setting good screens is so key in a game like this,” Jaylen Brown said. “The little things is what win, and today we had a bunch of great screens and got a bunch of open looks.”

Smart’s imprint on the Celtics has been undeniable since they drafted him. He’s a relentless, never-ending roller-coaster ride. Stubborn, brilliant, frustrating, frequently cited as the reason why they struggle and the fire behind their success. Game 3 contained all of the above. But as has been the case more often than not, year after year, the good outweighed the bad.

More NBA Coverage:

Warriors' Finals Dreams Depend on Steph Curry's Foot
Steph Curry Is Dominating the NBA Like Never Before
• Inside the Celtics’ Dramatic Turnaround

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Dawn Staley celebrates a National Championship with South Carolina.
College Basketball

Dawn Staley Said She Isn’t interested in NBA, WNBA Jobs

The Gamecocks head coach is happy where she is.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Celebrity Browns Fan Says He Won’t Wear Watson’s Jersey

Michael Mizanin will not be wearing Watson's jerseys inside FirstEnergy stadium on Sundays.

By Wilton Jackson
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV
Play
Extra Mustard

Jennifer Lopez on the Super Bowl Halftime Show: ’It Was the Worst Idea in the World’

In a new Netflix documentary, J.Lo takes on the NFL, makes it clear she wanted to do the Super Bowl solo.

By Jimmy Traina
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) leaves the field after a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals during a AFC Divisional playoff football game.
Play
Fantasy

The Replacements: How the Titans Will Fill Vacated Targets

Tennessee lost the most receiving production in the NFL over the offseason, namely A.J. Brown. How will the Titans new pass catchers fill the void?

By Kyle Wood
A Washington Commanders helmet
NFL

Virginia Senate Leader Says Commanders Stadium Bill is Dead

A bill to potentially bring the new Commanders stadium to Virginia is dead.

By Mike McDaniel
TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show.
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Reveals How He’d Play Against Draymond Green

The Hall of Famer said he’d do the same thing he did to Dennis Rodman.

By Joseph Salvador
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Play
MLB

How Concerned Should We Be About These Struggling All-Stars?

Salvador Perez and Nick Castellanos are among the talents underperforming in 2022. Will they turn things around?

By Nick Selbe
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders (in golf cart) stops to talk with his son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders (left) during warmups.
Play
Extra Mustard

Deion Sanders, Players React to Seeing Their SI Cover

Both the players had never seen the cover before this moment.

By Joseph Salvador