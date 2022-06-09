A high-value Michael Jordan card was stolen from a Chicago-based memorabilia shop on Memorial Day.

The Chicago Police Department reported that a man removed metal bars from Elite Sports Cards and Comics around 3:44 a.m. on May 31 and broke into the store through the back window, opening a pack of cards that included a 1986 Jordan rookie card, according to TMZ Sports.

Ronnie Holloway, the owner of the store, said the stolen card was worth $25,000 alone. Holloway released the store’s surveillance video showing the suspect stealing the Jordan card and other cards featuring Babe Ruth, Larry Bird, Jackie Robinson and Walter Payton and then fleeing the store by foot.

The total amount for all items stolen amounts to $100,000, per TMZ Sports.

“Trying to replace … is gonna be hard–vintage cards cant be replaced,” Holloway told TMZ Sports.

In May 2021, according to Rich Mueller of Sports Collector Daily, the 1986–87 Jordan rookie card has been selling, on average, for $70,000. As police continue to investigate and search for the suspect, Holloway offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who could aid in the police making an arrest in the case.

Even after an award-winning NBA career, Jordan still remains one of the most iconic names and brands in sports. In June 2021, his brand totaled $5 billion for Nike. Jordan, who has been the owner of the NBA’s Hornets since 2010, played his first 13 seasons in the league with the Bulls, winning six NBA championships in an eight-year time frame.

Following a three-year retirement, he returned for two more seasons with the Wizards from 2001 to ’03.