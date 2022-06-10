Skip to main content
Pelicans’ David Griffin: Zion Williamson ‘Is a Max Player’

At the end of May, Zion Williamson was cleared to play basketball by the Pelicans. The New Orleans star broke his fifth metatarsal in his right foot during summer workouts before the 2021 season.

Williamson has played only 85 games in his first three seasons across the league. However, the Pelicans big man is eligible for a five-year $168 million max rookie extension this summer, one that he has went on record of saying that he can’t “sign it fast enough.”

When David Griffin, the Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, was asked about the future of the former No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, he has all intentions of Williamson remaining in the Big Easy.

“This is a max player,” Griffn told Ryen Russillo of The Ryen Russillo podcast. “I think it is a pretty easy decision…the kid’s historically good when he plays two different ways.”

Griffin added the decision of getting the deal done for Williamson comes down to him but says he feels “equally confident” the franchise will come to an agreement.

“It is really about if you are all the way in with us,” Griffin said. “This is what it looks like and we’re all the way in with him.”

Williamson will be a key part in the Pelicans' offense that now includes C.J. McCollum, who was acquired at the trade deadline from Portland. 

In 85 games, Williamson has averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game on 60.4% shooting from the floor.

