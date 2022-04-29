Skip to main content
NBA

Zion Williamson Says He’d Sign Extension With Pelicans

Zion Williamson’s time with the Pelicans has been marred by injury and shrouded in mystery, but the star power forward said Friday he intends to extend his stay in New Orleans if offered a new contract.

“Of course. I couldn’t sign it fast enough,” he said of a potential extension during his exit interview, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. Williamson, who is eligible for a maximum rookie contract extension this summer, missed the entire 2021–22 season due to a broken foot.

The catalyst for Williamson’s eyebrow-raising comments came via New Orleans’ season-ending Game 6 loss on Thursday night. The valiant Pelicans, led by Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, lost their first-round series to the Suns, the West’s No. 1 seed, after earning a surprising playoff berth under first-year coach Willie Green.

The Pelicans’ strong end to the season re-ignited conversations concerning the Williamson’s health and availability. The 2021 All-Star spent the season rehabbing while facing setbacks but was never given a concrete timeline, despite contradicting reports discussing his progress and forecasting his return. 

In the buildup to the Pels’ series against the Suns, Williamson made headlines when videos surfaced of him showing off his acclaimed athleticism during pre-game warmups. The footage indicated to the general public that the 2019 No. 1 overall pick was well enough to play, but his comeback never came to pass.

Despite playing in only 85 games since entering the league, Williamson has shown he is capable of being a franchise player when healthy. The generational talent has averaged 25.7 points on 60% shooting, seven rebounds and 3.2 assists in his career.

But with his health remaining at the forefront of all conversations, Williamson is still somewhat of an unknown entity entering this offseason. His insistence on wanting to stay in town, however, should be enough incentive for Pelicans brass to explore a new deal amid previously reported rumors of his desire to leave.

New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

