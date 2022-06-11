Zion Williamson Explains Why He Isn’t Interested in NBA Finals Outcome

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is currently on the mend from a right foot injury that cost him the 2021-22 season, and he isn’t focused on too much besides his return. Williamson said he isn’t even watching much of the the NBA Finals in his free time.

“Honestly, I ain’t paying too much attention to the games right now,” he said, via The Times-Picayune’s Rod Walker. “I’ll look at who won. Pels, baby. Pels in the first round. That’s all I needed to see to really be excited to get back out there.”

Williamson first broke his the fifth metatarsal in his right foot last summer, which required surgery. His rehab took longer than expected, and it ultimately led to him missing the entire season.

Without Williamson, the Pelicans still had a solid season that culminated in a spot in the Play-In tournament. New Orleans beat the Spurs and Clippers in the tournament, earning the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They then lost to the Suns 4-2 in the first round.

The Pelicans were able to succeed in spite of this injury, as Brandon Ingram averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. The team also acquired point guard C.J. McCollum from the Trail Blazers in a mid-season trade and got a huge rookie season from center Herb Jones.

