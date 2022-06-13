Skip to main content
Warriors Defeat Celtics in Game 4 to Even NBA Finals

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Will Miss Game 5 Monday Night

Commissioner Adam Silver will not be in attendance for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday night due to the NBA’s health & safety protocols, the league announced

The NBA did not announce whether or not Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or if he is considered a close contact.

Silver’s presence has been felt throughout the championship series between the Warriors and the Celtics. Most notably, he hosted a press conference prior to Game 1 where he discussed a number of topics and issues pertaining to the league.

Although he’s been close to the series thus far, Silver won’t be on hand when Golden State and Boston seek a crucial advantage in the Finals on Monday. The series between the two teams is tied at 2–2 heading into Game 5. 

Teams that have won Game 5 of the NBA Finals when knotted at two wins apiece have gone on to win the series 73.3% of the time, with a record of 22–8. 

Tip-off from San Francisco is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

