It has been an offseason without playoff basketball for LeBron James. While the Lakers’ star is typically still playing during this time of year, James has still witnessed some exciting moments like recently reportedly becoming the first-ever billionaire NBA player.

However, as Boston looks to get a win against Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday to keep its championship hopes alive, the four-time NBA champion still has basketball at the forefront of his mind.

James is excited to get back to playing with Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the ’22 season. On Wednesday, he posted a video on Instagram showcasing highlights of Anthony Davis as a reminder to the league that “The Brow” will be ready next season as the Lakers seek to contend for an NBA title.

“Get It Twisted if you want too! I'm due time he'll remind you once again why he's HIM!!! And I can't wait for it to be unleashed! 😤😤😤〰️,” James wrote.

Meanwhile, three days ago, Davis said he had not shot a basketball “since maybe April 5.” On that day, the eight-time All-Star played his final game of the regular season when Los Angeles faced Phoenix.

In the 2021–22 season, Davis played in 40 games largely because of a sprained MCL that he suffered in December and an ankle injury later on in the season. He averaged 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game during his 40 appearances.

But as James puts it, the league should be scared when Davis steps back on the court in the upcoming season.

