Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes Sentenced for Physical Altercation With Police

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation, 450 hours of community service and a year of weekly domestic violence classes for a scuffle with officers responding to a domestic violence call last summer in Los Angeles.

The sentencing comes after Hayes—the eighth overall pick out of Texas in the 2019 NBA draft—pleaded no contest on Feb. 24 to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

Hayes, 22, also will be ordered to pay yet-to-be-determined restitution, said Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office spokesman Rob Wilcox.

Hayes was arrested on July 28, 2021, when police responded to a 3 a.m. domestic disturbance call.

Police body camera video showed Hayes scuffling with officers and being hit twice with an electronic stun gun after they ordered him out of the home while they sought to question a woman inside.

Hayes told officers the woman was his girlfriend and that she had been “throwing some stuff” at him while they argued.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Hayes was treated at a hospital after the altercation. An officer thrown against a wall by Hayes was treated for an elbow injury.

Hayes played in 70 games for the Pelicans last season, starting 28. He averaged 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Details on the timeline for Hayes to complete his community service requirement were not immediately available, but he may perform it where he lives instead of in Los Angeles, Wilcox said. The 52-week domestic violence classes can be taken online and Hayes has elected to do that, Wilcox said.

More NBA Coverage:

For more New Orleans Pelicans coverage, go to Pelicans Scoop. 

Breaking
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

YOU MAY LIKE

Home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson, second from left, is hit in the face with a broken bat after Angels’ Mike Trout, second from right, hits a single.
MLB

Ump Exits Game After Being Struck in Face with Trout’s Broken Bat

Home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson was forced to leave the field with the game nearly over.

By Zach Koons
dCOVjaylenbrown_HZ
Play
NBA

Jaylen Brown’s Evolution Has Paid Off for Celtics

The All-Star’s development has been critical for Boston, and the best could be yet to come in the Finals and beyond.

By Michael Pina
Nico Iamaleava
Play
College Football

First Look at the 2022 Elite 11 Finals Roster

The Elite 11 quarterback competition kicks off in L.A. at the end of June with a loaded invitee list of talented passers.

By John Garcia Jr.
Georges St-Pierre speaks during a press conference to promote his middleweight title bout against Michael Bisping (not pictured) prior to weigh ins for UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

St-Pierre Weighs in on the Usman GOAT Debate

'Rush' admits Usman may indeed be the best welterweight in UFC history—and explains why he's OK with the recognition.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Jordan Morris scores the USMNT’s game-tying goal in El Salvador
Soccer

How USMNT’s Wild Nations League Draw Could Influence World Cup Decisions

In a muddy, chaotic camp finale in El Salvador, some players helped their World Cup case, others faltered and the U.S. earned a team-building kind of result.

By Brian Straus
Jordan Morris scores for the USMNT vs. El Salvador
Soccer

USMNT Draws El Salvador on Wild Nations League Night

Jordan Morris was the stoppage-time hero, scoring an equalizer to salvage a point in brutal conditions in San Salvador.

By Avi Creditor
Nov 21, 2021; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jeff Hardy during the men s five on five elimination match during WWE Survivor Series at Barclays Center.
Wrestling

AEW Suspends Jeff Hardy After Third DUI Arrest in Five Years

The 44-year-old was arrested Monday morning on three charges pertaining to driving under the influence.

By Madeline Coleman
Texans fans holds up a Horns Up gesture during a NCAA baseball playoff game.
Extra Mustard

Singer Won’t Perform CWS National Anthem After Horns Down Gesture

The Texas A&M alum used the gesture at a Texas–Oklahoma State WCWS game last week, and the NCAA found the act offensive.

By Madison Williams