Report: Jaxson Hayes Arrested After Altercation With Police

Pelicans center Jaxon Hayes was arrested after an alleged physical altercation with police in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. 

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning, according to Fox 8 New Orleans. Hayes and a police officer were sent to the hospital after the alleged altercation at a Los Angeles-area home. 

Law enforcement was reportedly called to the home for a domestic disturbance. After Hayes tried to stop officers from entering the property, a physical fight reportedly ensued, during which officers tased Hayes. Police had to put out an "officer needs help" radio call during the altercation, according to TMZ. 

Hayes will reportedly be charged with felony battery on a police officer, while the initial domestic disturbance is still being investigated. 

Hayes was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries while a police officer was also treated. 

"We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes," the Pelicans said in a statement Wednesday, per ESPN. "We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson's representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Hayes, 21, was the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA draft and averaged 7.5 points per game in 60 appearances last season. 

