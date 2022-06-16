Skip to main content
Rockets, Mavericks Finalizing Christian Wood Trade, per Report

As the NBA Finals nears its conclusion, two teams on the outside of the championship picture are reportedly nearing a blockbuster trade.

The Rockets and Mavericks are close to finalizing a trade that would send center Christian Wood to Dallas, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Houston would receive a package that includes four players—Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss—along with the No. 26 pick in this year’s draft.

Wood enjoyed a breakout season with Houston in 2020–21, averaging 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in 41 contests. He averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season, appearing in 68 games.

Wood is set to make $14.3 million next season, the final year of his contract.

The Rockets already own picks No. 3 and 17 in this year’s draft. Once the deal is finalized, the Mavericks would not have any picks in the 2022 draft.

For more Dallas Mavericks coverage, go to Dallas Basketball. 

