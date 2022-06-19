Skip to main content
Report: Jeff Green Exercises Player Option, Will Return to Nuggets in 2022-23

Nuggets forward Jeff Green has decided to exercise his $4.5 million player option and return to Denver next season, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Green will enter his 14th season in the NBA next year, and his second with the Nuggets. He originally signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the player option last offseason with Denver.

It will be only the fourth time that Green has played multiple seasons with the same team as the journeyman has played for 11 teams in his NBA career.

Green played in 75 games last year. He started 63 contests, the most games he started in one season since starting 70 games for Boston and Memphis combined in the 2014-15 campaign. He averaged 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for Denver last season. 

