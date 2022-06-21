Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Klay Thompson, Peyton Manning and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed
Klay Thompson, Peyton Manning and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed

Brad Stevens Told Jayson Tatum to ‘Go on Vacation’ After Finals Loss

The Celtics are coming off a heartbreaking end to the season where they lost to the Warriors in six games during the Finals. While addressing reporters Tuesday, team president Brad Stevens was asked what he told Jayson Tatum after the disappointing series.

“I just told him go on vacation,” Stevens said. “Go get some rest. This guy gave us everything he had. When you look at the minutes, when you look at the games played—I’ve said this many times—he’s a superstar that doesn’t want to sit.” 

Tatum is coming off the best year of his young career but the last thing people will remember about this series is his struggles—specifically in the fourth quarter. Tatum averaged 40.7 minutes per game during the series along with 21.5 points on 36.7% shooting from the field. He averaged 26.9 points per game during the regular season and was named All-NBA first team.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Obviously, I think he would be the first to say that he would like to have some of those moments back,” Stevens continued. “We had several guys that really struggled in the Finals.”

Stevens coached Tatum for Boston before he took the president job last offseason and his faith in the young superstar hasn’t wavered.  

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics. 

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Michele Tafoya on The Dan Le Batard Show
Extra Mustard

Michele Tafoya Criticizes ‘The Dan Le Batard Show’ After a Heated Interview

She says she felt ‘ambushed’ by his political questions.

By Jimmy Traina
A close-up of four rugby balls on the field before a match.
More Sports

International Rugby League Bans Transgender Women From Participating

The ban will prevent transgender women from playing in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

By Zach Koons
Mauricio Pochettino during a PSG match
Soccer

PSG to Replace Pochettino With Galtier, per Reports

Despite domestic success, PSG crashed out of the Champions League in the round of 16 and is set for another new leader on the bench.

By Andrew Gastelum
Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6), power forward and Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade celebrates winning the 2012 NBA championship against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Play
NBA

LeBron’s First NBA Title, 10 Years Later

It has been a decade since LeBron James won his first championship with the Miami Heat.

By Chris Herring
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, along with General Manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, field questions from reporters during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea.
NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson Reaches Settlements in 20 Lawsuits

The first suit against Watson was filed in March 2021.

By Daniela Perez
collin morikawa
Play
Golf

Collin Morikawa Re-Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour

The two-time major champion did his best to shut down any further speculation about his commitment to the PGA Tour.

By Zach Koons
Armando Bacot Jr. after a win over Duke.
College Basketball

Armando Bacot Says Schools Offered Him Six-Figures As Recruit

The North Carolina star said clear offers came directly from coaching staffs.

By Joseph Salvador
Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni looks on during the fourth quarter of a game while sitting on the bench.
NBA

Report: Mike D’Antoni to Meet With Michael Jordan About Hornets Job

Charlotte was forced back to the drawing board after Kenny Atkinson elected to stay an assistant in Golden State.

By Zach Koons