Reports that the Hawks and the Spurs are involved in a trade between John Collins and Dejounte Murray circulated on Wednesday night, per Bleacher Report.

Murray himself commented on the situation by quote tweeting the report, writing “Uh Ohhhhhhhhh” with a popcorn emoji.

The Spurs guard had already fed into speculation of a trade Tuesday by tweeting just eye emojis. This confused fans at the time, but then fans wondered if that tweet had anything to do with the trade rumors, too.

Nothing regarding the trade has been confirmed yet, so all of Murray’s comments just add to the speculation.

The original report stated that the trade would be centered around Murray and Collins, meaning that other players or draft picks could be included. As the 2022 NBA draft is slated for Thursday night, it is possible that this trade could occur on Thursday.

Murray’s contract is part of the conversation, as he is currently in a four-year, $64 million rookie contract expiring in 2024. He is guaranteed $16.5 million next season.

Last season, the 25-year-old guard averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. He earned his first All-Star honors in 2021–22.

Collins will be entering his sixth year in the league, with all five prior seasons played in Atlanta. Last season, the forward averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

