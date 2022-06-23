Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and The Ohio State on Today's SI Feed
Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and The Ohio State on Today's SI Feed

Dejounte Murray Reacts to Growing Trade Rumors Before NBA Draft

Reports that the Hawks and the Spurs are involved in a trade between John Collins and Dejounte Murray circulated on Wednesday night, per Bleacher Report.

Murray himself commented on the situation by quote tweeting the report, writing “Uh Ohhhhhhhhh” with a popcorn emoji.

The Spurs guard had already fed into speculation of a trade Tuesday by tweeting just eye emojis. This confused fans at the time, but then fans wondered if that tweet had anything to do with the trade rumors, too.

Nothing regarding the trade has been confirmed yet, so all of Murray’s comments just add to the speculation. 

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The original report stated that the trade would be centered around Murray and Collins, meaning that other players or draft picks could be included. As the 2022 NBA draft is slated for Thursday night, it is possible that this trade could occur on Thursday.

Murray’s contract is part of the conversation, as he is currently in a four-year, $64 million rookie contract expiring in 2024. He is guaranteed $16.5 million next season.

Last season, the 25-year-old guard averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. He earned his first All-Star honors in 2021–22.

Collins will be entering his sixth year in the league, with all five prior seasons played in Atlanta. Last season, the forward averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
FuboTV
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs

YOU MAY LIKE

Arch Manning
Play
College Football

What Manning’s Commitment Means For Texas’s Recruiting, Future

The most hyped quarterback recruit of the modern era brings added pressure for the Longhorns to land additional top talent in the 2023 class and beyond.

By John Garcia Jr.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during minicamp.
NFL

Josh Allen Excited About New Bills WR Tavon Austin

The star quarterback says he loved watching Austin’s highlights on YouTube as a kid.

By Joseph Salvador
A Title IX 50th anniversary banner hangs at the Men's Basketball Final Four in New Orleans.
Play
College

Biden Admin Plans to Give LGBTQ+ Students Enhanced Title IX Protections

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the law's passage.

By Associated Press
Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder reacts before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Will Daniel Snyder EDaniel Snyder: Vote to Expel? Pressure to Resign? Or Absolutely Nothing?ver Get Pushed Out?

The Washington Commanders owner is facing serious allegations and mounting pressure from Congress. Will he give up his team?

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24)
Play
Extra Mustard

Shareef O’Neal Says He Disagreed With Dad on NBA Draft Decision

Shaq apparently wanted his son to stay in school for his senior year instead of declaring for the draft.

By Madison Williams
larry bird
Play
NBA

Former Pacers Executive Details Team Not Drafting Larry Bird

Indiana’s front office was split when it came to what to do with its first-round pick in 1978 and ultimately made a big mistake.

By Nick Selbe
arch-manning-decision
Play
College Football

Arch Manning Is Carving Out His Own Path With Texas Commitment

The scion of the U.S.’s QB dynasty made his decision without any fanfare, and without the influence of family ties.

By Pat Forde
Mar 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court before the game between Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Report: Lakers Acquire 2nd Round Pick in Pre-NBA Draft Trade

Prior to landing the selection, L.A. did not hold a pick in the 2022 draft.

By Jelani Scott