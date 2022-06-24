Pistons point guard Jaden Ivey has connections to his new home city, as three members of his family played in Detroit during their athletic careers. And the Pistons are not shying away from that.

In Ivey’s introductory press conference, the Pistons presented their new player with his mother’s, father’s and grandfather’s jerseys from their time representing Detroit sports.

Ivey was surprised by the gesture and teared up when he realized what was happening.

Ivey’s mom, current Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey, played 12 games for the Detroit Shock during her final WNBA season. Ivey’s father, former NFL wide receiver Javin Hunter, grew up in Michigan and went to Detroit Country Day School in Beverly Hills. Finally, Ivey’s grandfather James Hunter spent his entire NFL career playing wide receiver for the Lions from 1976 to ’82.

Ivey will wear the same number he wore at Purdue, No. 23, which is different that the numbers of his other family members. He also said he is looking forward to leading the Pistons out of this rebuild.

“We want to get the city and the team back to winning,” he said.

Detroit took Ivey with their first pick of the NBA draft on Thursday and elected to keep him despite several trade inquiries from other teams even after the pick.

