LaMelo Ball Reacts to Hornets Drafting Mark Williams

Mark Williams was a key big man for Duke in 2021–22, and is staying nearby to play for the Hornets, who selected him with the No. 15 pick. He already has a pretty important fan in Charlotte star guard LaMelo Ball.

Moments after the pick was announced, Ball didn’t bother holding back his opinion on Twitter.

Williams was an enforcer down low during Coach K’s final season at Duke. He averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, hitting 72.1% of his field goals on the year. He was the top defensive player in the ACC and finished as a finalist for the NCAA’s Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

He should pay immediate dividends on that end of the floor for Charlotte.

On offense, he’ll likely see plenty of lobs from Ball, a first-time All-Star in 2022 and one of the NBA’s more exciting young point guards.

For more Charlotte Hornets coverage, go to All Hornets

