Bucks Rookie Shares What Giannis Texted Him After NBA Draft

MarJon Beauchamp’s professional hoop dreams came true on Thursday when the Bucks selected him No. 24 in the 2022 NBA draft. But things didn’t feel real for the 6’5” wing until he was presented to the team on Tuesday and received the official jersey that he will wear with the franchise.

Like most rookies, Beauchamp is ready to get to work in learning the Bucks’ offense and playing alongside veteran players, including two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. When Milwaukee selected him, Beauchamp told reporters Tuesday that Antetokounmpo congratulated him on joining the franchise and gave the rookie a call to action.

“Welcome to the team, let’s go win a ship,” Beauchamp told reporters Antetokounmpo said on draft day.

2022 NBA Draft: Best Rookie Landing Spots

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, which entered this year's playoffs as the No. 3 seed, were eliminated by the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 21-year-old will seek to gain playing time in the Bucks’ rotation this season after averaging 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the NBA G League Ignite last year. Before the G League, Beauchamp made stops at four different high schools and Yakima (Washington) Valley College. 

