Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Report: Bradley Beal To Opt out, Signs $248 Million Extension with Wizards
Report: Bradley Beal To Opt out, Signs $248 Million Extension with Wizards

Jazz Closing In On Celtics Assistant Will Hardy For HC Role, per Report

Celtics assistant Will Hardy is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Jazz, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Hardy, 34, is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal with Utah, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He will become the youngest active head coach in the NBA.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Hardy had reportedly emerged as a frontrunner to land the job over the weekend, according to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. However, the Jazz had interviewed a number of worthy candidates and nothing was set in stone as of last Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft.

Coming out of the Gregg Popovich coaching tree, Hardy served as the top assistant in Boston under first-year head coach Ime Udoka this past season. The Celtics pulled off a remarkable turnaround in the second half of the year and made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2009–10 campaign. 

Hardy began his career in the NBA in the video room for the Spurs after finishing out his own playing career at Williams College. He was eventually elevated to an assistant coach and spent four seasons on the bench in San Antonio before making way for Boston.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Hardy also served on the Team USA coaching staff during the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The Jazz and franchise CEO Danny Ainge cast a wide net in the early parts of their search for a new coach following the resignation of Quin Snyder earlier this month. Wojnarowski reported that former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was among those expected to receive an interview in Utah after his dismissal from the L.A. franchise earlier this offseason.

Jazz assistants Alex Jensen and Lamar Skeeter, Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla, Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Heat assistant Chris Quinn, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Suns assistant Kevin Young and former Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts were also on the initial list of candidates for the job, per Wojnarowski.

Utah finished this past season at 49–33 and was knocked out of the first round of the playoffs. The franchise has made the postseason six years in a row but has never made it past the second round in that span.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Utah Jazz coverage, go to Frozen Rope: Inside The Jazz 

FuboTV
Breaking
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz

YOU MAY LIKE

Robin Herrington
Golf

Nike Executive Robin Herrington Melds Her Values With Her Career

The U.S. consumer experience marketing manager finds the intersection between passion and purpose to take to youth around the globe.

By Bryna Jean-Marie
freddie freeman
MLB

Report: Freddie Freeman Leaves Excel Sports Management After Braves Exit

The former MVP was apparently not pleased with how his free agency played out this past offseason.

By Nick Selbe
Raphinha dribbling the ball during a Leeds match.
Soccer

Report: Chelsea Nearing Deal for Leeds United’s Raphinha

The Brazilian winger has also been targeted by Barcelona and Arsenal after a breakout Premier League season.

By Andrew Gastelum
Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) smiles with forward Draymond Green (23) after a play.
Extra Mustard

Draymond: Warriors Wouldn’t Have Won Two Titles Without KD

Durant helped Golden State win back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and ’18.

By Joseph Salvador
Rhyne Howard dribbles the ball against Chicago
WNBA

2022 No. 1 Pick Rhyne Howard Among 12 ASG Reserves

The reigning WNBA champion Sky will also have four players participating in the All-Star Game as a result of Tuesday’s announcement.

By Ben Pickman
Commanders star Terry McLaurin runs with the ball against the Giants.
Play
NFL

Report: Terry McLaurin, Commanders Agree to New Deal

Washington locked up its top target with a big new deal.

By Dan Lyons
Rams cornerback Aqib Talib (21) looks on during training camp practice.
Play
Media

Report: Amazon to Add Aqib Talib to ‘TNF’ Coverage

The former All-Pro cornerback will join Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick as analysts for the streaming service.

By Zach Koons
New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
NFL

Kayvon Thibodeaux Has Bold Sack Goal for Rookie Year

The defensive end said he doesn’t want to think “too big,” but is looking to be as productive as possible on the field for New York.

By Daniela Perez