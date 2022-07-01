Fresh off a run to the NBA Finals, the Celtics are making moves to bolster an already-deep roster. Hours after news dropped that the team is adding forward Danilo Gallinari, they have cut a deal for Pacers star guard Malcolm Brogdon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Celtics receive Brogdon for a slew of role players—Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan—as well as a 2023 first-round pick.

The 29-year-old Brogdon was a second-round pick by the Bucks in 2016, after an impressive All-American career at Virginia. The move immediately paid dividends, as he earned a surprise nod for the league’s ’17 Rookie of the Year Award.

After an impressive 50/40/90 season with the Bucks in 2018–19, he was dealt to the Pacers in a sign-and-trade, and signed a four-year, $85 million deal. He averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game in ’20–21.

The biggest concern around Brogdon is his health. He hasn’t reached 65 games in a single season since his rookie year in 2016–17, and has averaged just more than 55 games played per year during his six-year career thus far.

He played in a career-low 36 games in 2021–22, missing significant time in the middle of the season due to an Achilles tendon injury.

