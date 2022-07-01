Skip to main content
Miles Bridges’s Wife, Mychelle Johnson, Shares Photos of Injuries From Alleged Domestic Abuse

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

Mychelle Johnson, the wife of former Hornets forward Miles Bridges, released a statement along with a series of photos Friday in the aftermath of Bridges’ Wednesday arrest in Los Angeles on a felony domestic violence charge.

Bridges, 24, turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police department following an alleged physical altercation with Johnson, 24, Tuesday night. Fewer than 48 hours later, Johnson addressed the situation on Instagram, and shared photos that appear to show evidence of the injuries she sustained during her altercation with Bridges. The post also included an image of a hospital discharge form detailing the following diagnosis: “Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; assault by strangulation, brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle.” 

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” Johnson wrote. “I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself.”

She continued, “I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations.”

News of Bridges’ arrest was first reported by TMZ Sports on Wednesday, and later confirmed by The Charlotte Observer. According to the report, Bridges and Johnson were involved in an argument that led to a physical altercation June 28, leading to police involvement. The police report noted that Johnson required medical attention upon their arrival; it also noted that Bridges fled the scene before the LAPD arrived. Bridges was released after a few hours in custody after posting bond on a $130,000 bail, per the Detroit Free Press.

Bridges was a first-round draft pick by the Hornets in 2018 and spent his first four seasons with Charlotte. He is currently a free agent, as the NBA’s free agency period opened Thursday night.

Charlotte issued a statement in response to the news of Bridges’s arrest on Thursday morning.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

