Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Michael Jordan to Grace NBA 2K Cover for Fourth Time

The popular NBA 2K video game franchise is reaching back in time to feature one of the sport’s all-time greats on its next cover.

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has been selected as the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, marking the fourth time that the six-time league champion has adorned the game’s cover. NBA 2K23 is the 23rd edition of the franchise, and so perhaps it’s fitting that a famous No. 23 would grace its cover.

The video trailer for this year's edition features a dazzling array of 2K footage as well as actual highlights from Jordan’s career.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Allen Iverson was the cover athlete for the first five editions of the franchise, beginning in 1999 with the original NBA2K. Jordan previously appeared on the cover of 2K11, 2K12 and 2K16. Mavericks star Luka Dončić graced the cover of last year’s installment, 2K22.

You can watch the full video trailer for NBA 2K23 below.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls

YOU MAY LIKE

durant irving
Play
NBA

Report: Nets Making Moves As If KD, Irving Will Be on Team

As uncertainty clouds the futures of Durant and Irving, Brooklyn is proceeding with its offseason with the two stars still in the picture.

By Nick Selbe
Alexia Putellas playing for Spain vs. Italy
Soccer

Ballon d’Or Winner Alexia Tears ACL on Eve of Women’s Euros

The Spanish captain suffered the knee injury in training on Tuesday.

By Andrew Gastelum
Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff pitching
Play
MLB

Giants Fall, Brewers Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings

How all 30 MLB clubs stack up around the 81-game mark.

By Will Laws
An overhead view of Seahawks logo at CenturyLink Field during a game against the Chiefs.
NFL

Seahawks, Trail Blazers Owner Shoots Down Sale Rumors

Jody Allen, chair of both franchises, was adamant that both teams would remain under her control for the time being.

By Zach Koons
Autzen Stadium
Play
College Football

Report: Phil Knight Has Desired Realignment Outcome for Oregon

The Nike co-founder and Ducks megabooster is reportedly involved in conference discussions.

By Thomas Neumann
Former UConn Huskies player Maya Moore is honored before the game against the UConn Huskies and 2020 USA Womens National Team at XL Center.
WNBA

Former WNBA Star Maya Moore, Husband Jonathan Welcome First Child

The pair married in 2020.

By Daniela Perez
Ricky Henderson Field at the RingCentral Coliseum is seen before a game between the Oakland Athletics and the Boston Red Sox.
MLB

Four People Treated at Hospital for ‘Bullet Fragment’ Wounds After A’s Fireworks Show

All four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

By Daniela Perez
Stanford running back E.J. Smith (22) runs with the football during the first quarter of a game against Utah.
College Football

Stanford’s David Shaw Predicts Breakout Year for Emmitt Smith’s Son

The Cardinal coach projects E.J. Smith to be one of the best running backs in college football in the coming seasons.

By Zach Koons