Damian Lillard Denies Report of Trail Blazers Owner Not Taking His Call

Damian Lillard has spoken out regarding the report about Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen not taking his call when he wanted to talk about the team.

When speaking to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Lillard admitted that he’s not sure where the rumor came from.

“I’m not sure where that story came from,” Lillard said. “Every time I’ve ever reached out to Jody, she has always taken time to speak with me. I never sent an email or none of that. I have a great relationship with management and ownership. My agent, Adam Goodwin, speaks with ownership and management on a regular basis. This is a non story.”

The report, originally published by New York Post, claimed that Allen never returned Lillard’s calls or emails about wanting to discuss how the Trail Blazers are run. This is the claim that Lillard then refuted.

Allen has been in the news recently regarding the rumors surrounding the team potentially being for sale. As head of her brother’s Paul G. Allen Trust, she owns the Trail Blazers and the Seahawks. She recently denied the claims that she was considering putting the team up for sale.

Lillard is expected to start his 11th season with the Trail Blazers after the team reportedly offered him an over $100 million two-year extension.

