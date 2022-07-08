Skip to main content
Ja Morant’s Supermax Grizzlies Deal Has No Player Option, per Report

Ja Morant is one of many NBA superstars to sign a max contract extension with their team this offseason, but his contract is a little different than most first max contracts.

Memphis gave Morant a designated five-year, $193 million max deal that could reach up to $231 million. However, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Morant’s extension with the Grizzlies does not include a player option on the fifth year.

Normally, when a player becomes eligible for a contract extension entering their fourth season, they use their leverage to add a player option at the end, giving them more control over the team. By declining to add an option year, Morant is showing his commitment to the Grizzlies organization for the next six seasons.

Morant is not alone with this contract structure. Pelicans general manager David Griffin told reporters that the team’s extension with Zion Williamson is also a straight five years without a player option on the end.

Last year, Morant had a breakout season despite only playing in 57 games due to injuries. He averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, helping Memphis get the No. 2 overall seed in the West and earning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award for 2022.

