Grizzlies star Ja Morant has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $193 million designated rookie max extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has a possibility to reach $231 million based on incentives.

Shortly after Wojnarowski reported the deal, the 2022 All-Star let Grizzlies fans know that he was there for the long haul.

“Memphis is my home ,” Morant tweeted.

Following the Grizzlies’ season-ending loss to the Warriors in the postseason, Morant had already made it clear that he had no plans to leave the franchise.

“Do I wanna be in Memphis? Hell yeah,” Morant told reporters.

The 2022 Most Improved Player averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in leading Memphis to a franchise-record 56 wins. In the playoffs, Morant’s production was cut short due to bone bruise that forced him to miss the final three games of Grizzlies’ series against the Warriors.

It looks like he’ll have plenty more time to make magic happen in Memphis.

