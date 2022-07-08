Skip to main content
Shaedon Sharpe Left Summer League Game With Shoulder Injury

Trail Blazers’ lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe left his Thursday night Summer League debut early with a left shoulder injury. He finished with just two points due to his early departure.

Portland assistant coach Steve Hetzel told media after the game that Sharpe was taken off the court for precautionary reasons. They didn’t want him to worsen his pain.

The guard is expected to undergo an MRI, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. It’s unknown when the MRI is set to take place.

This was Sharpe’s first time playing competitively on the court since his senior year of high school. He was one of the top prospects for the Class of 2022, ultimately committing to Kentucky for his collegiate career back in fall 2021. However, he decided not to see any action during his freshman season as he chose to effectively redshirt the entire season.

His decision to not play his lone season at Kentucky came down to his focus on playing in the NBA. He said he wanted to get his body right and get stronger.

The 19-year-old declared for the 2022 NBA draft before even making it to Kentucky. The Trail Blazers then selected Sharpe with the No. 7 pick in last month’s NBA draft.

