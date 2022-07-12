The Knicks reportedly will try putting together a trade package to go after Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

The Knicks’ quest in landing Mitchell comes after reports surfaced that Utah was reportedly interested in hearing possible trade scenarios for Mitchell.

Mitchell also has connections to New York. He grew up in Westchester, New York, which plays host to the site of the Knicks’ practice facility. Knicks president Leon Rose once oversaw CAA, the agency that currently represents Mitchell.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that any potential trade deals for Mitchell would be expensive. New York, however, could have assets to do it. The Knicks have all of their first-round picks along with protected picks from four teams that include the Mavericks, the Pistons and the Wizards in 2023 and the Bucks in 2025.

While Jazz GM Justin Zanik recently said there is no “intent” to trade Mitchell, the possibility remains open and the Knicks could potentially put together the right package for Utah’s star. Last season, the 25-year-old led the Jazz in scoring, averaging 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game while guiding Utah to its fifth consecutive playoff appearance. However, the Jazz were eliminated by the Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

