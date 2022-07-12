Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Michael Jordan, Ray Allen and Kelsey Plum on Today's SI Feed
Michael Jordan, Ray Allen and Kelsey Plum on Today's SI Feed

Knicks Could Put Together Trade Package for Donovan Mitchell Quickly, per Report

The Knicks reportedly will try putting together a trade package to go after Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

The Knicks’ quest in landing Mitchell comes after reports surfaced that Utah was reportedly interested in hearing possible trade scenarios for Mitchell.

Mitchell also has connections to New York. He grew up in Westchester, New York, which plays host to the site of the Knicks’ practice facility. Knicks president Leon Rose once oversaw CAA, the agency that currently represents Mitchell. 

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that any potential trade deals for Mitchell would be expensive. New York, however, could have assets to do it. The Knicks have all of their first-round picks along with protected picks from four teams that include the Mavericks, the Pistons and the Wizards in 2023 and the Bucks in 2025.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While Jazz GM Justin Zanik recently said there is no “intent” to trade Mitchell, the possibility remains open and the Knicks could potentially put together the right package for Utah’s star. Last season, the 25-year-old led the Jazz in scoring, averaging 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game while guiding Utah to its fifth consecutive playoff appearance. However, the Jazz were eliminated by the Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

More NBA Coverage:

For more New York Knicks coverage, go to All Knicks. 

Breaking
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

YOU MAY LIKE

Bernie Ecclestone
Formula1

Former F1 CEO Faces Fraud Charge of Over £400M

According to British prosecutors, the 91-year-old held the undeclared assets overseas.

By Madeline Coleman
Blackhawks advisor Scotty Bowman in 2021.
NHL

Scotty Bowman Steps Down From Role As Blackhawks Adviser

The legendary former NHL coach had worked for Chicago since 2008.

By Associated Press
shift
MLB

MLB to Test Rule to Limit Shift in Minor League, per Report

Middle infielders will have a new set of guidelines to consider when taking their positions going forward.

By Nick Selbe
Spida To The Knicks Confirmed
Play
NBA

Jazz Now Open to Donovan Mitchell Trades, per Report

Utah is reportedly shown desire to engage with teams in possible trade scenarios for the three-time All-Star.

By Wilton Jackson
N’Keal Harry with the Patriots.
NFL

Report: Patriots Trade N’Keal Harry to Bears for Draft Pick

He was drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft but has struggled to start his career.

By Joseph Salvador
Wayne Rooney is DC United’s new manager
Soccer

Rooney’s Connection to D.C. and Why He Came Back to Manage United

The former England great is continuing his coaching career in MLS in a move that’s both surprising and fitting at the same time.

By Brian Straus
Dan Snyder introducing the Washington Commanders.
NFL

House Committee Replies to Dan Snyder Proposal for Testimony Date

The congressional panel investigating allegations of the Commanders’ toxic workplace agreed to hear from the owner later this month.

By Thomas Neumann
AD: George Walker IV / T | 2021 Nov 7, Bell: Brett Davis | 2019 Aug 15
Play
NFL

Bell Reveals Why He Will Not Play Football This Year

The NFL free agent running back is locked in on his boxing venture.

By Wilton Jackson