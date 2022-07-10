Jazz GM Refutes Idea That Donovan Mitchell Is ‘Untouchable’

The Jazz’s decision to part with Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal with the Timberwolves led many to assume the team would re-build its roster around Donovan Mitchell.

Utah’s stunning July 1 trade signaled, to most, a decision made by the club’s front office to move forward with the dynamic guard as the team’s unrivaled centerpiece. On Saturday, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik offered a little more insight into where things stand in terms of Mitchell’s future with the club.

When asked if the three-time All-Star is “untouchable” in trade talks, Zanik cited the league’s ever-evolving landscape in his response to reporters.

“Change is inevitable in the NBA. I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovan is on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of what we’re trying to do,” he said, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn’t sit here and say anybody is [untouchable]. We’re trying to build a championship team, but there’s no intent there [to trade Mitchell], at all.”

After parting ways with another three-time All-Star in Gobert, the Jazz seem content with leaving the door open on plans for their other franchise cornerstone going forward. Hitting the reset button could also mean the team ends up moving Mitchell, who had a strong reaction to the resignation of Quin Snyder, his coach for all five of his seasons in Utah. The team has since hired former Celtics assistant Will Hardy to the role.

Should Mitchell eventually become available, he would instantly garner a ton of interest throughout a league that is currently on high alert amid the ongoing Kevin Durant saga. Any team looking to acquire the 25-year-old would also take on the remaining four years and $135 million of his current contract, which includes a player option in the final season.

Mitchell is coming off a solid regular season that saw him average 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game. The Jazz finished the year 49–33 and were eliminated by the Mavericks in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

