Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Kevin Durant, Dak Prescott and Ronald Acuña Jr. on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, Dak Prescott and Ronald Acuña Jr. on Today's SI Feed

Dragic: Focus Was on Nets Superstars, Not Whole Team

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Veteran point guard Goran Dragić was a major mid-season addition by the Nets in 2022, playing in 20 total regular season and playoff games with the franchise as its disappointing season came to an end. 

It doesn’t sound as if his time in Brooklyn was a particularly positive experience for the 36-year-old. 

In an interview with Slovenian news outlet Siol.net, Dragić discussed signing with the Bulls, his dalliance with the Mavericks and he briefly touched on what it was like to play for the Nets last season, ahead of what has become a very turbulent offseason for the franchise.

He says that he was in discussions to sign with Chicago but ultimately chose Brooklyn instead, after sitting out for much of the first half of the season with the Raptors. He said that the experience was “difficult,” as most of the attention was paid to the situations with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, rather than on the team as a whole. He also says he was rushed into a prominent role after barely playing early in the season.

“Last year I decided the way I did. I played with some stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and I have to admit that it was quite difficult because the focus was not the team, but more the individual performances of the individuals,” he said, as translated by Google. 

“… Last season, I didn’t play for four months, then I came to Brooklyn and immediately played 30 minutes, which was difficult. The season was really not successful, but the most important thing is that it is behind us, it is in the past and now we can only look forward.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Shortly after the end of the season, which ended in a first-round sweep at the hands of the Celtics, Durant reportedly asked for a trade from the Nets. Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his deal with Brooklyn but has also been the subject of trade rumors, though according to reports, the team isn’t doesn’t appear close to moving either player at this point.

As for Dragić, he is happy to be with the Bulls and is set to have a pretty substantial role with the team, which finished in sixth place in the Eastern Conference a year ago.

“We know the Chicago Bulls have a really good history, so it’s going to be an honor to wear the jersey and hopefully we have a good season ahead of us. Last year, I was positively surprised by their performances for most of the season, especially in the regular season, then they had some more problems with injuries,” Dragić said.

“With Chicago, I will be the second playmaker, playing 20-25 minutes per game, so the role will be quite large. That’s what makes me most happy to still be able to play at a high level. Despite being 36 years old, I feel great and will try to last as long as possible. I have two more seasons on the field in mind, and we’ll see how things go along the way.”

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: Seri Pak’s South Korean Surrogate Children Own the LPGA 

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in action against the Green Bay Packers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
Play
NFL

Romo Weighs in on Garoppolo's Future With 49ers

The former Cowboys quarterback said as Garoppolo continues to progress, more teams will begin to seek his services.

By Wilton Jackson19 minutes ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts
Play
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Has Not Requested Trade From Nets

The guard opted into his player option a few weeks ago.

By Madison Williams40 minutes ago
Jaromir Jagr during warmups as a member of the Calgary Flames.
Extra Mustard

Jaromír Jágr Jokes About Return to NHL During Free Agency Frenzy

The 50-year-old still claims to have something left in the tank.

By Daniel Chavkin45 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling leaves Man City for Chelsea
Soccer

Sterling Joins Chelsea in L.A. After Transfer From Man City

Raheem Sterling is officially a Chelsea player after completing his move worth a reported $56.5 million.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) addresses the media at a press conference for Super Bowl LIII at Hyatt Regency Atlanta in 2019.
NFL

Gronk Explains Why He Didn’t Mention Pats in Retirement Post

The NFL world took note when the four-time Super Bowl champion didn’t mention his former team in his retirement announcement.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Giants running back Saquon Barkley on the sidelines without a helmet during a game.
NFL

Anonymous NFL Coach: Barkley ‘Doesn't Know How to Play’ Running Back

The Giants running back received some harsh criticism from an offensive coach.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
June 22, 2022, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: Washington Commanders Co-Owner and Co-Chief Executive Officer Dan Snyder fails to appear either in person or virtual for a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing
NFL

Snyder’s Legal Team Responds to Congress Proceeding With Subpoena

The Commanders owner’s attorney wrote, “Mr. Snyder is not subject to any NDA that conditions his ability to share information solely on receipt of a subpoena.”

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket during the second quarter of a game against the Magic.
Play
NBA

Report: Knicks Have ’No Interest’ in Trading RJ Barrett

New York doesn’t want to give up its own budding star in its pursuit of Donovan Mitchell.

By Zach Koons2 hours ago